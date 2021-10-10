Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Beat Browns, 47-42

Oct 10, 2021 at 04:25 PM
herbert game

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cleveland Browns, 47-42, in Week 5 of 2021 season.

First Quarter

Cleveland won the opening kickoff and elected to defer so the Chargers got the ball to start the game. The Chargers went three-and-out on their first drive of the game.

On the Browns' first drive of the game, Derwin James forced a strip sack that was recovered by Cleveland. The fumble by Browns QB Baker Mayfield lost seven yards and forced the Browns to settle for a field goal two plays later. Kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 35-yard field goal to put the Browns up 3-0 with with just over seven and a half minutes remining in the first quarter.

On the Chargers' second drive of the game, running back Austin Ekeler brought in an 18-yard pass from Justin Herbert. Illegal contact on Cleveland gave the Chargers an automatic first down at Cleveland's 30-yard line. A few plays later, Herbert found Donald Parham Jr. on a short pass to the right, Parham wove through the defense and dove into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown. The extra point from Tristian Vizcaino put the Chargers up 7-3.

The Browns ended the first quarter by driving to the Chargers' 29-yard line.

Chargers guard, Oday Aboushi left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to return.

Second Quarter

A few plays into the second quarter, Mayfield found wide receiver Rashard Higgins for a seven-yard touchdown pass that put the Browns up 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Backed up inside their own 30-yard line, the Chargers answered the Browns' score with an explosive play. Herbert found a wide-open Mike Williams deep down the field for a 72-yard touchdown pass that put the Chargers back on top, 13-10. Vizcaino missed the extra point to keep the Bolts up by three points.

Facing a 4th-and-2 the Browns elected to go for it on the Chargers' 17-yard line. Mayfield's pass was incomplete, intended for Odell Beckham Jr., giving the ball back to the Bolts once again.

On the Browns' ensuing drive, they drove the ball to the Chargers' 12-yard line at the two-minute warning. The Chargers stopped the Browns' rushing attack close to the goal line and forced Cleveland to go for it on fourth down once again. On 4th-and-1, Kareem Hunt rushed up the middle for a three-yard touchdown to put the Browns back up 16-13. McLaughlin made the PAT and put the Browns up 17-13 with under a minute to play in the first half.

The Bolts got the ball for one final possession before the half, but Ekeler fumbled the ball on the Chargers' 22-yard line and it was recovered by Cleveland, giving the ball back to the Browns with 38 seconds left. McLaughlin kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to put the Browns up 20-13 at the end of the second quarter.

Derwin James became the first player in the last 15 seasons to record 14 tackles in any half of a regular or postseason game.

Third Quarter

Cleveland got the ball to start the second half. On the fifth play of their drive, Nick Chubb broke loose for a 52-yard rushing touchdown that put the Browns up 27-13 following the PAT.

The Chargers, deep in their own territory on their next drive, decided to go for it on 4th-and-2. The Bolts gained nine yards on the play off an Ekeler run that kept the drive alive. Facing yet another fourth down, this time on the Browns' 22-yard line, Herbert connected with Keenan Allen on 4th-and-7 for a 12-yard gain. A few plays later, Herbert scrambled to the left pylon for a nine-yard rushing touchdown. Herbert then connected with Parham for the two-point conversion. The score put the Chargers down 27-21 with just under six and a half minutes to go in the third.

Fourth Quarter

On the Bolts' second drive of the fourth quarter, Herbert rolled right with plenty of time and found Williams wide open again for a 42-yard touchdown pass. After the PAT was made, the Chargers went up 28-27. The touchdown to Williams put the Chargers back on top for the first time since the second quarter.

The Browns answered quickly with a touchdown of their own. Mayfield found tight end David Njoku for a 71-yard touchdown pass. The Browns elected to go for two and converted on an under-hand pass to tight end Austin Hooper. The score put the Browns up 35-28 with 10:40 left in the game.

On 4th-and-4, Hebert rolled right and launched a deep ball intended for Williams. The pass was incomplete, but a defensive pass interference gave the Bolts the first down on the Browns' 26-yardline. The Chargers converted on another 4th down, this time Herbert found Allen on 4th-and-8 for a 20-yard gain. The next play, Ekeler rushed the ball up the middle for a four-yard touchdown that tied the game, 35-35, following the PAT from Vizcaino.

On the Browns' next drive, Hunt found the end zone for the second time with an eight-yard rushing touchdown. The quick score put the Browns up 42-35 with 4:45 left to play.

In need of a score, Herbert connected with Allen on 3rd-and-5 for a 37-yard gain to put the Chargers in Browns territory. A few plays later, Herbert found Ekeler for a 19-yard touchdown pass, Herbert's fourth touchdown of the day made the score 42-41, Browns as Vizcaino missed the PAT.

The Chargers forced the Browns to punt the ball away with just over 2 minutes left in the game. Herbert then found Jared Cook for 29 yards to put the Chargers in the red zone once again. A few plays later, Austin Ekeler found the end zone for third time on the day, with 1:31 left in the game. The Chargers tried to convert the two-point conversion but was stopped just short leaving the score at 47-42.

The Chargers were able to hold off the passing attack by the Browns and walk away with a win, 47-42.

Herbert, who passed for 369 yards on the day, threw for 300 passing yards for his 11th time in his career setting the record for most 300-yard games by a player through his first two seasons.

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Beat Raiders, 28-14

With the win, the Bolts improve to 3-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Top Chiefs, 30-24

With the win, the Bolts improve to 2-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Fall to Cowboys, 20-17

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 1-1 on the season.
news

Chargers Beat Washington Football Team, 20-16

The Bolts open the season 1-0.
news

Chargers Fall to Seahawks in Final Preseason Game of 2021

Los Angeles closed the preseason in the Pacific Northwest.
news

Chargers Fall to 49ers, 15-10

Easton Stick got the start at quarterback in the Chargers' second preseason game of 2021.
news

Chargers Top Rams, 13-6

A few of the team's youngest players shined in the Bolts' first preseason game of 2021.
news

Chargers Beat Chiefs, 38-21

With the victory, the Bolts closed out the season with four-straight wins, three in the AFC West.
news

Bolts Beat Broncos, 19-16

Los Angeles secured its third win in a row to improve to 6-9 on the season.
news

Justin Herbert Clutch in Chargers' 30-27 OT Win Over Raiders

The rookie quarterback's overtime heroics give Chargers an AFC West win in Las Vegas.
news

Chargers Beat Falcons, 20-17

With the win, the Bolts improve to 4-9 on the season.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
Latest News
Advertising