Chargers Beat Browns, 47-42

Fourth Quarter

On the Bolts' second drive of the fourth quarter, Herbert rolled right with plenty of time and found Williams wide open again for a 42-yard touchdown pass. After the PAT was made, the Chargers went up 28-27. The touchdown to Williams put the Chargers back on top for the first time since the second quarter.

The Browns answered quickly with a touchdown of their own. Mayfield found tight end David Njoku for a 71-yard touchdown pass. The Browns elected to go for two and converted on an under-hand pass to tight end Austin Hooper. The score put the Browns up 35-28 with 10:40 left in the game.

On 4th-and-4, Hebert rolled right and launched a deep ball intended for Williams. The pass was incomplete, but a defensive pass interference gave the Bolts the first down on the Browns' 26-yardline. The Chargers converted on another 4th down, this time Herbert found Allen on 4th-and-8 for a 20-yard gain. The next play, Ekeler rushed the ball up the middle for a four-yard touchdown that tied the game, 35-35, following the PAT from Vizcaino.

On the Browns' next drive, Hunt found the end zone for the second time with an eight-yard rushing touchdown. The quick score put the Browns up 42-35 with 4:45 left to play.

In need of a score, Herbert connected with Allen on 3rd-and-5 for a 37-yard gain to put the Chargers in Browns territory. A few plays later, Herbert found Ekeler for a 19-yard touchdown pass, Herbert's fourth touchdown of the day made the score 42-41, Browns as Vizcaino missed the PAT.

The Chargers forced the Browns to punt the ball away with just over 2 minutes left in the game. Herbert then found Jared Cook for 29 yards to put the Chargers in the red zone once again. A few plays later, Austin Ekeler found the end zone for third time on the day, with 1:31 left in the game. The Chargers tried to convert the two-point conversion but was stopped just short leaving the score at 47-42.

The Chargers were able to hold off the passing attack by the Browns and walk away with a win, 47-42.