Three Takeaways: Why Justin Herbert Feels The Chargers Are 'Miles Ahead' of Where They Were Last Season

As Justin Herbert heads into his third season as the Chargers signal caller, he's gained more than just valuable knowledge and experience. After the first day of OTAs on Monday a noticeably more muscular Herbert explained he has been 'getting after it' with the team in the weight room and is up to 245 pounds (nine pounds more than his weight listed on the roster).

As he enters his second year in head coach Brandon Staley's scheme, No. 10 talked about carrying over lessons learned from last season and why he feels the Bolts are ahead of the game at this year's OTAs.

"I think the biggest thing is understanding that we're miles ahead of where we were last year," Herbert said. "Last year, we were focusing on calling the right plays in the huddle and making sure everyone was lined up in the huddle and getting lined up on the field. Guys have tons of film to look back on from last year and we're farther ahead of where we thought we were going to be. It's always great to add those guys in. We're adding a guard, we're adding another tight end. Those guys are smart and they're able to pick it up really quickly."

Herbert also has his number one and two wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in attendance at OTAs, along with almost the entire Bolts' roster. With a number of new faces on both sides of the ball as well, Herbert sees OTAs as a 'great opportunity for us to get better' and talked about the benefits the practices hold.