Takeaways From Day One of OTAs: Brandon Staley Details Offseason Goals, 'Confidence' Felt With Mack and Van Noy at Practice

The additions of cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan during free agency along with safety JT Woods and defensive backs Ja'Sir Taylor and Dean Leonard through the NFL Draft have created a deep secondary this offseason.

Staley talked about his goal of bringing in the 'best of the best' in that room and what having depth at that position will do for the Bolts' defense heading into the 2022 season.

"It's going to be very competitive in the secondary, Staley said. "I think what we've done is we've acquired a lot of depth in order to make it a competition. I think that that is what we were after, really, in all phases of our team, but I think specifically on defense, and in the kicking game, we really wanted to make sure that we get the best of the best out there so that we can find out who those guys are, going into next season, that are going to compete, start, play for us, earn a roll."

Staley talked about what Callahan brings to the Bolts' secondary and his ability to play both on the outside and as the slot corner.

"He can play effectively at both spots," Staley said. "But the experience and the play-making ability that he has within our defense — he's been a part of some of the top defenses in the NFL throughout his entire career. He's been a playmaker, a ball producer. We think that he has real toughness. I'm excited that he's with us."

According to Staley, the Bolts need to become a 'team defense' in order to get to the level he wants the defense to play at and why he feels Monday was a great way to start that process.