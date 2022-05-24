Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Takeaways From Day One of OTAs: Brandon Staley Details Offseason Goals, 'Confidence' Felt With Mack and Van Noy at Practice

May 24, 2022 at 01:12 PM
Cory Kennedy
Staley Day 1 OTAs

Below are four takeaways from head coach Brandon Staley's press conference on Monday as he talked about his goals for the offseason, the Bolts revamped defense, the competition at right tackle and more following the first team practice of OTAs.

Year two as the Chargers head coach

Monday marked the first day of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) at the Chargers' facility, giving the chance for returning players, rookies and new free agent additions to go through an offseason practice together.

Following the team's first practice of OTAs, head coach Brandon Staley took to the podium to talk about his offseason goals, new additions on the Bolts at practice and more. Staley explained how one of his goals for OTAs is to 'set the foundation for training camp' and talked about the different approach he's able to take at OTAs as he prepares the team for the 2022 season.

"I think I have a much better sense of who our team is and what our organization is about," Staley said. "I think you have a lot better understanding of everybody that helps make our team what it is, and I think that there's a lot that goes into that. The one thing that always strikes me about the NFL is that you're building something new every single year. You're not building on what you did, you're building something new every single year, and today was the beginning of that. But I know that the people who are here have a lot of confidence in how we do it."

While no live contact is permitted at OTAs, Staley talked about evaluating players by 'assignment, technique and effort' during this phase of the offseason. With a year of head coaching experience under his belt, Staley talked about his personal development as a coach and the 'winning edge' he now has as he heads into year two.

"Things aren't happening to me for the first time anymore," he said. "I think that I'm just in a lot better rhythm. I think that I'm able to communicate even more clearly. Communication is your number one role as a leader, and being able to express that to everybody in the organization, not just the players and coaches, it's everybody in the organization. Just how we orchestrated practice today, it was so much smoother than it was a year ago. I think that that's a winning edge."

Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy amongst new additions at practice

While OTAs remain voluntary practices ahead of the mandatory minicamp in mid-June, the Chargers had several new additions and returning star-players in attendance to kickoff the first week of practice.

Two notable veteran agents in attendance were Chargers new outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy. Mack and Van Noy suited up in their new powder blue jerseys and white helmets alongside returning leaders like quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James and wide receiver Keenan Allen to kick off the next chapter of their playing careers.

Staley talked about seeing Mack and Van Noy suit up for the first time on the Bolts practice field.

"Confidence," Staley said. "Those are real NFL players that you talked about — those two, specifically, that you mentioned. I know what I see out there. Those two are the two of the best players that we could have joined up with this offseason. It was awfully good to see them out there."

Staley, who spoke highly of what Van Noy brings to the Bolts roster, talked about where he sees Van Noy fitting in with the defensive scheme and his excitement towards joining up with him this offseason.

"Kind of his trademark is that he can do either — he can play on the edge, he can play behind of the ball," he said. "He's a very versatile player, but what he does better than anything is that he is extremely instinctive and he's a playmaker. He can make plays at both of those positions and he can run the show — he's been the green dot in New England. We just feel like that versatility is really going to help us. That championship experience — he's a Super Bowl champion, he's been a part of top-five defenses, really, wherever he's been. I'm really excited to join up with him."

Right tackle competition

Another topic Staley addressed was the competition at right tackle and the plans he has for that position at this point in the offseason.

Staley explained how a collection of players will 'duke it out' this offseason before they name a starting right tackle. He mentioned two players specifically in Strom Norton, who started 15 games at right tackle last season, and Trey Pipkins III who started two games for the Bolts last season, one at right tackle and one at left tackle.

"I think both of those guys played quality football for us," Staley said of Norton and Pipkins. "I think those guys are going to compete. Then, we have several guys who have played right tackle — [G] Matt Feiler being one of them. We have some of these young guys who played tackle in college. Again, there's a lot of time between now and our first game, but I think those guys are going to duke it out."

Staley talked about how he expects both Norton and Pipkins to continue to make improvements in their game in 2022 and the depth added to the offensive line group.

"We're excited to see those guys continue to improve," he said. "I think what isn't lost on us as coaches or in our organization is that we were a very good offensive football team last year. Trey and Storm both played a lot of winning football for us. We expect those guys to continue to improve. We feel like we've added some good depth to kind of complete the overall offensive line. We're excited to see that take shape."

Photos: OTAs Begin at Chargers HQ

Check out the best photos from the start of Week 1 at Chargers OTAs.

220523_Gallery_005
1 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_001
2 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_002
3 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_004
4 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_003
5 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_006
6 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_007
7 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_009
8 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_008
9 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_010
10 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_012
11 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_011
12 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_013
13 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_014
14 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_016
15 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_015
16 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_017
17 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_018
18 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_020
19 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_019
20 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_021
21 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_022
22 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_023
23 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_024
24 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_025
25 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_029
26 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_026
27 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_028
28 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_027
29 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_030
30 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_031
31 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_032
32 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_033
33 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_034
34 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_035
35 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_036
36 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_037
37 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_039
38 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_038
39 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_040
40 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_042
41 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_041
42 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_043
43 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_046
44 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_044
45 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_047
46 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_045
47 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_048
48 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_049
49 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_050
50 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_051
51 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_052
52 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_053
53 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_054
54 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_055
55 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_056
56 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_057
57 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_059
58 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_058
59 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_060
60 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_062
61 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_061
62 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_064
63 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_065
64 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_063
65 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_066
66 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_067
67 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_068
68 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_069
69 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_070
70 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_071
71 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_072
72 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_073
73 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_074
74 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_081
75 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_075
76 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_076
77 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_077
78 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_082
79 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_078
80 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_079
81 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_084
82 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_083
83 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_080
84 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_085
85 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_087
86 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_088
87 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_086
88 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_089
89 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_090
90 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_092
91 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_091
92 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_094
93 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_093
94 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_095
95 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_096
96 / 100
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_097
97 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_098
98 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_099
99 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220523_Gallery_100
100 / 100
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Depth at secondary

The additions of cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan during free agency along with safety JT Woods and defensive backs Ja'Sir Taylor and Dean Leonard through the NFL Draft have created a deep secondary this offseason.

Staley talked about his goal of bringing in the 'best of the best' in that room and what having depth at that position will do for the Bolts' defense heading into the 2022 season.

"It's going to be very competitive in the secondary, Staley said. "I think what we've done is we've acquired a lot of depth in order to make it a competition. I think that that is what we were after, really, in all phases of our team, but I think specifically on defense, and in the kicking game, we really wanted to make sure that we get the best of the best out there so that we can find out who those guys are, going into next season, that are going to compete, start, play for us, earn a roll."

Staley talked about what Callahan brings to the Bolts' secondary and his ability to play both on the outside and as the slot corner.

"He can play effectively at both spots," Staley said. "But the experience and the play-making ability that he has within our defense — he's been a part of some of the top defenses in the NFL throughout his entire career. He's been a playmaker, a ball producer. We think that he has real toughness. I'm excited that he's with us."

According to Staley, the Bolts need to become a 'team defense' in order to get to the level he wants the defense to play at and why he feels Monday was a great way to start that process.

"This group that we've joined up with, we're off to a good start with them," he said. "I'm excited because it's a deep group, it's an experienced group. I think we have a good mix of veteran and youth, but they're all guys that fit how we want to play. Now, there's a lot of work to do between now and our first game, but today was a good start of it."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Reunited Teammates Bryce Callahan and Christian Covington Explain the Chargers' 'Special Group' on Defense

"No pressure, no diamonds.  It's that simple.  We know what's at stake."

news

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Talks Building on Pro Bowl Season in 2022

"I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There's detail and technique, and sometimes I'll be 'this' close, but there's always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Lace Up Their Cleats for First Practice as a Pro

"It's like crazy. When I first got into the locker room for the first time, you look around and it's like, 'Man, I'm here.' It's a special moment."

news

Chargers Rookies Talk 'Getting the Call' and What They Bring to L.A.

Take a look back at what JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, Otito Ogbonnia and Jamaree Salyer said after they were drafted.

news

Three Takeaways: Drue Tranquill Talks Key Free Agent Additions on Defense, Excitement in the Building

"You just sense that there's some really good momentum being built...We've got a lot of guys in there just competing with each other. There's a lot of good energy."

news

Three Takeaways: Corey Linsley Talks Zion Johnson Joining 'Tight' Offensive Line Room

"I feel like our group is so tight.  It's great to have another guy in the group. I feel like he is going to mesh well with the guys we have in here. We're excited to have him."

news

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley Break Down the Bolts' Final Six Draft Picks

Take a look at what Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley had to say as they analyze the Chargers' day three selections.

news

Three Takeaways: Coach Staley, Tom Telesco talk 'Unique' and 'Rare' Skill Set of JT Woods

"JT has a lot of rare DB stuff...he can really run the show, which is something that we really value back there at safety, or just in our secondary, in general."

news

Three Takeaways: Zion Johnson Talks Joining the Bolts, Path to Becoming a First-Round Pick

Take a look at what Zion Johnson had to say at his introductory press conference after arriving in Los Angeles on Friday.

news

Three Takeaways: What Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley Had to Say About Zion Johnson

"We just really felt like this guy was a really complete player in both the run game and in the pass game. His intangibles really fit what we're looking for."

news

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco Talks Draft Preparation, Chargers First-Round Pick

Here's what general manager Tom Telesco had to say during his pre-draft press conference on Monday.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

Latest News
Advertising