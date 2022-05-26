Three Takeaways: Derwin James Talks Taking His Leadership to 'Another Level' in 2022

James patiently waited a year to make the switch from 33 to three, a number that he's worn going back to his Pop Warner youth football days and the number he wore at Florida State.

As he prepares for his fifth year in the NFL, James talked about what it felt like to be back on the practice field with his fellow teammates on Monday.

"It feels good," James said. "Just to be able to go out and get on the grass, like you said, for the first time. To be able to run and catch against our offense, it feels good. We missed it. It feels like it was a long time ago, but I'm just happy to be back out here with the new guys we have out here, too."

The two-time Pro Bowl safety talked about what he's looking to improve as he focuses on the 2022 season and where he's looking to take his leadership next season.

"For myself, just being more of that leader," he said. "Being more of that vocal leader that we need on defense and the locker room. Just taking that to another level. Showing up every day and leading a great example for the young guys coming in like JT Woods and Khalil Mack. They're new here. [Mack] is a veteran guy, but just showing them how we do things around here. I feel like that's going to help our team."

Monday also gave James the chance to take the field with new teammate OLB Khalil Mack for the first time. James described what it was like to have Mack at practice on Monday and what having a player of his caliber on the team does.