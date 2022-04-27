Chargers Weekly: Answering Your Mailbag Questions On Draft Week

What's more likely this year? Chargers trading up, or Chargers trading down? -@ChargersHomer

Brugler: "Without having that [second-round pick] it does make it tough, and I know this is a team that doesn't do a lot of trading back in the first-round, but if they have an opportunity to do it with say the Chiefs, I think that's the perfect team. But again it's in your division, there's some red tape there that you know, you never know, but they have multiple picks in the first four rounds so you feel like they have the most ammo, like they aren't drafting eight players in the first four rounds I'd be shocked if the Chiefs did that…even though I know a lot of Chargers fans want a wide receiver, maybe a run on receivers isn't the worst thing because that means that maybe the Chiefs or maybe the Packers or maybe one of these other teams that really want one of those receivers, they are going to be looking to move up and the Chargers' [pick] could be a prime landing spot for them to get [Ohio State wide receiver] Chris Olave or [Alabama wide receiver] Jameson Williams if he falls a little bit or [USC wide receiver] Drake London..."