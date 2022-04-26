Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.
Clapp joins the Chargers after spending the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who picked him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 35 career games (including postseason) along the offensive line, making seven starts. Clapp was part of an offensive line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2019 (25).
The Louisiana State product was a two-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference honoree, helping the Tigers appear in three-straight bowl games from 2015-17 and win two of them. In 2015, Clapp received SEC All-Freshman recognition after starting all 12 games and blocking for consensus All-American Leonard Fournette, who totaled nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.
