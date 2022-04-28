Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 15.0: Final Mocks on Draft Day

As analysts post their final mock drafts on draft day, take a look at whom they have the Bolts selecting at No. 17 overall. The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 28, 2022

"Interior offensive line would be an obvious choice here, as would the defensive line, but instead the Chargers bolster a secondary that already includes Asante Samuel Jr. and recently signed J.C. Jackson. McDuffie played outside at Washington but he can line up anywhere, and in a division where every quarterback is elite, you can never have enough high-caliber corners. And some teams have McDuffie as CB2 on their boards."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com (subscription required) – LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last updated: April 28, 2022

"The Chargers would be extremely disappointed if the Saints took Penning; there's not another tackle I'd take this high. Still, they have a need at off-ball linebacker, as 2020 first-rounder Kenneth Murray has disappointed. Lloyd is a playmaker who flies to the football."

Todd McShay, ESPN.com (subscription required) – CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Last updated: April 28, 2022

"The Chargers opened the checkbook during free agency, and as they signed checks, they checked off big needs. But every team needs three good corners, so despite signing J.C. Jackson in March and drafting Asante Samuel Jr. in the second round last April, Los Angeles would welcome Elam's instincts, versatility, physicality and speed to the mix."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com - OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Last updated: April 28, 2022

"I think the Chargers would love Ohio State wideout Chris Olave -- a San Diego guy and perfect complement to what they already have -- falling to them at No. 17. But I don't see it happening."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – S Lewis Cine (projected trade to pick 20)

Last updated: April 28, 2022

"The Chargers move down three spots and take a high-IQ quarterback on the back end who allows L.A. to align with a talented nickel defense in a pass-happy division."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated April 28, 2022

"Olave could be a heart or a head pick. I would love to see him in that Los Angeles offense with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but it also makes sense from a structural perspective. His selection would spread defenses out even more. I would love to see them take a bigger running back on Day 2 and really have every element to create conflict for defenses."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (subscription required) - OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Last updated: April 28, 2022

"Wide receiver, right tackle and cornerback are the most mocked positions to the Chargers, but don't count out Johnson, who is a plug-and-play interior blocker."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com – CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Last updated: April 27, 2022

"The Chargers have done an impressive job of remaking their defense this offseason. Elam has some ups and downs on tape, but he offers outstanding size, speed and upside."

Charles Davis, NFL.com - DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: April 27, 2022

"The Chargers added some good D-linemen in the free agency period -- but that doesn't mean they'll stand pat here when a game-wrecker with some pass-rush juice becomes available. Wyatt should provide excellent interior play from Day 1. A receiver could be considered here, as well."

Nate Davis, USA Today – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: April 27, 2022

"A tantalizing team that seems content to sling it on offense behind budding superstar QB Justin Herbert may as well take a polished playmaker like Olave given there really isn't a glaring deficiency to address. With sub-4.4 speed, he has the juice and smooth route running to beautifully supplement rebounding WR Mike Williams and technician counterpart Keenan Allen. Olave is also adept at putting the ball in the paint, that occurring 32 times in his last 33 games for the Buckeyes."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Last updated: April 27, 2022

"The Chargers want to add more talent to their secondary, even after signing J.C. Jackson. Elam learning from Jackson would be huge for his development."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: April 27, 2022

"Pairing one of the smoothest and most explosive deep threats in the draft with a big-armed quarterback like Justin Herbert is a dream come true for the Chargers, who find themselves in an arms race in the über-competitive AFC West. Olave is the perfect finishing touch to a receiver group featuring Keenan Allen and Mike Williams."

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (projected trade up to pick 13)

Last updated: April 27, 2022

"Penning may very well be seen as the last viable starter in this tackle class, meaning the Chargers have an impetus to jump tackle-needy teams like the Ravens and Saints. Penning has been working out with Rashawn Slater this offseason, and that could give Tom Telesco some much-needed inside info."

Bucky Brooks, NFL Media - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 26, 2022

"The AFC West is loaded with superstar quarterbacks, which makes stocking up on defensive backs a sensible choice for the Chargers, who already inked free agent CB J.C. Jackson."

Peter King, Pro Football Talk - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 25, 2022

"If Jordan Davis is here, I bet the Chargers are tempted. Brandon Staley loves very big, very athletic people on his front seven. But the third corner off the board would be more valuable to the Chargers, I think, and give them a formidable threesome (J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., McDuffie) to attack the Mahomes/Wilson/Carr trio of top QBs on the Chargers' schedule every year.

I looked into the buzz that the Chargers would try to move up to get a Trevor Penning, a long-term bookend for Rashawn Slater to protect Justin Herbert. It's possible, because the Ravens are always amenable to dealing down when there's not one player they're desperate for."

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: April 25, 2022

"This is a dream scenario for the Chargers. If Georgia's Jordan Davis and Alabama's Jameson Williams are both already off the board, Ohio State wideout Chris Olave — my No.2 wide receiver in the 2022 class — should be the selection for Los Angeles at No. 17. Olave is one of the best route-runners in the 2022 class with easy straight-line speed and unparalleled efficiency with his feet across the full route tree. He's a true separator who complements the current skill sets in the Chargers' receiving corps perfectly."

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com - OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 25, 2022

"GM Tom Telesco knocked it out of the park with last year's first-round selection of LT Rashawn Slater. The Chargers go back to the tackle well in this draft, securing their RT for the next 10 years as they continue to protect Justin Herbert and build up an offense already among the most explosive in the AFC."

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports - LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Last updated: April 23, 2022

"Linebacker isn't necessarily an urgent need, even with Kyzir White gone, but boy does Lloyd's athleticism give yet another boost to Brandon Staley's reloaded defense, now featuring Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson."

Last updated: April 22, 2022

"London, whose game is similar to that of current Chargers receiver Mike Williams, said in mid-April he's nearly fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained last season. But in this scenario, London can take his time, not needing to be The Guy coming out of the gate with Williams and big slot Keenan Allen already in place. Justin Herbert will love having yet another strong option."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – WR Drake London, USC

Last updated: April 22, 2022

"Keenan Allen will turn 30 next week and the Chargers need to consider replacement plans for a player who has been so valuable to them. Drake London is not the same player Allen is, but he could prove to be a valuable weapon and dangerous pairing with Justin Herbert."

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com - DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: April 21, 2022

"The Chargers get a twitchy DT who can wreak havoc on the interior, with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges. This Bolts' defensive front will be a force to be reckoned with this fall."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"Tough break for the Chargers as they lose out on both Jordan Davis and Trevor Penning. That leads to the unexpected selection of McDuffie. Yes, Los Angeles paid J.C. Jackson a boatload of money, but this team was the worst in the NFL when it came to third-down defense. A majority of those plays were passing situations, so the Chargers must improve across the secondary. McDuffie doesn't have ideal size, but his competitiveness, athleticism and instincts make him a quality addition."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers need to attack their offensive line again to make sure that the good work from a year ago is not undone by this offseason's losses, and a lineman such as Penning would go a long way toward ensuring that. Penning has supreme size and athleticism as well as a nasty streak that will make NFL coaches drool. He had an absurd 97.3 PFF grade at Northern Iowa this past season and has been working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather to clean up some of his flaws."

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 18, 2022

"The Chargers need to upgrade their run defense big time. Their entire front three struggled in that capacity. Coach Brandon Staley was used to having Aaron Donald as his 3-4 linchpin with the other Los Angeles team. Davis is a massive player who disrupts plays with great quickness for his size."

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports - OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 17, 2022

"The Chargers did pretty damn well with their first-round tackle last year. Let's run it back for the opposite side of the line."

Adam Rank, NFL.com – WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"So glad you kept Mike Williams. He's awesome. You know I love Keenan Allen as well. I will say this: You can never have too many weapons to put around Justin Herbert. Jameson Williams is a stud and could have been the first receiver off the board if not for his injury. But you get value here at No. 17, and he can be ready for you during the playoff push. Don't worry, you'll make the playoffs this year."

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus (subscription required) – DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Last updated: April 14, 2022

"With Joseph-Day in the fold, the Chargers take Devonte Wyatt, most likely the top three-technique interior defender in the draft. Joseph-Day played just under 50% of his snaps as a nose tackle in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's 2020 Los Angeles Rams defense. Wyatt would then fit slightly better at this pick than his Georgia teammate Jordan Davis,, who played more nose tackle as a Bulldog. To be clear, both are good fits and both lined up across the interior of the defensive line in college, but the addition of Joseph-Day may indicate that the team is looking for more of a three-technique instead."

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com (subscription required) – OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"A receiver here could be a possibility, but protecting Justin Herbert is more valuable. After cutting Bryan Bulaga, the only right tackles on the roster are Storm Norton and Foster Sarell.

The Chargers struck gold with left tackle Rashawn Slater in Round 1 last season, and general manager Tom Telesco could get his right tackle of the future in Penning, who brings a tone-setting presence to the line."

Anthony Treash, PFF - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"The thought of Justin Herbert slinging deep bombs to Williams — one of the fastest pass-catchers in this class — is far too enticing to pass up.

While the Alabama receiver tore his ACL in their National Championship Game, he is expected to be ready to go around the start of training camp. He earned an 85.1 receiving grade in his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Ohio State, and he also racked up an FBS-leading 12 20-plus-yard touchdowns."

Ben Linsey, PFF - CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Last updated: April 11, 2022

"McDuffie is an ideal fit in Brandon Staley's defense, and the value is there for a player who is currently eighth on PFF's big-board. The 5-foot-11 cornerback out of Washington can play outside or inside, is an intelligent cornerback with extensive experience in zone and is a willing, consistent tackler. _

The Chargers did a good job of eliminating most of their clear areas of need in free agency and the trade market, allowing them to take more of a "best player available" approach in the draft. McDuffie would be a tough combination of scheme fit and value to pass on."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic - WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Last updated: April 4, 2022

"The Chargers can help their budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert by adding more speed outside. They'll have an interesting quandary in picking from two terrific Ohio State wideouts. They go Wilson over Olave, who is from Southern California, as Wilson plays a little bigger than his 6-foot, 185-pound frame and is more of an extrovert than his teammate. Olave is considered the faster of the two, but Wilson's 4.38 40 at the combine and 36-inch vertical helped underscore a strong profile that is reflected in his excellent burst and ability to run after the catch. In 2021, he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns."

Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 2, 2022

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: April 1, 2022

"The Chargers' offseason moves have shown their commitment to stopping the run in 2022. Georgia has a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer early in his career, his freakish mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Media - DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Last updated: March 31, 2022

"I love this pick for two reasons:

1) Davis' raw talent offers so much immediate upside for the Bolts, especially when it comes to stopping the run.

2) Teaching is a huge key for incoming NFL players, and this is a situation where Brandon Staley could help craft a very, very special DT."

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN.com – LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Last updated: March 30, 2022

"Dean reminds me of Jonathan Vilma. He's slightly undersized at 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, but he plays with excellent instincts and has the production to be a three-down linebacker up the middle. I could see the Chargers perhaps adding another run-stopper up the middle, but Dean can help there while also affecting multiple other parts of the game. And Los Angeles gets a complete upgrade at every level of the defense, with Khalil coming in off the edge opposite Joey Bosa, J.C. Jackson ballhawking outside, Sebastian Joseph-Day filling gaps against the run and Dean controlling the middle of the field. Los Angeles did take linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in the first round two years ago, but he has struggled a bit."

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network – WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Last updated: March 28, 2022

"Has any team had a better offseason than the Chargers? They re-signed receiver Mike Williams, traded for Khalil Mack, and signed top corner J.C. Jackson. This team appears ready to challenge for the AFC West title and with a few more pieces could be ready for a playoff push. _