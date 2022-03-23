Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Austin Johnson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Mar 23, 2022 at 04:13 PM
AJ Top quotes

On what led to his decision to join the Chargers:

"Amazing defense. Amazing coaches. Great area to play in. There weren't any negative things about the organization at all. You really can't go wrong by choosing the Chargers. It's just a really good defense that I wanted to be a part of."

On 'putting forth a career year' last season with the Giants:

"I just felt more comfortable being around that defensive group that we had last year. The defensive line had a lot of good guys. I was able to thrive in that defense and just have fun. That was my main thing."

On if the defensive scheme used by the Giants last season is similar to the scheme utilized by the Chargers:

"For sure. I feel like it's a little bit different, but it's just different guys, as well. You have to see who is around you and get used to it, then just go from there. Hopefully, I can get comfortable with it really fast."

On playing the Chargers last season and what about his performance in that game 'might have appealed to' Head Coach Brandon Staley:

"I think that it was in December. I think it was a very one-sided game. I had fun in that defense. We were just going out there and playing. They ran the ball on us pretty good, but I feel like we were kind of stout. Like I said before, I was having fun with the group of guys that were out there on the field, and I think that you could tell that with how I played."

On his versatility across the defensive front:

"Last year, I played predominantly nose [tackle], 0 [technique]. I played a lot of positions. I ended up playing a 5 [technique], 4i [technique], inside of the tackle and outside of the tackle, just all over the place — and I felt comfortable doing that stuff. I feel like it's very easy for me to adapt to whatever position that I need to be out there. Wherever they want to put me, that's where I'll play."

On what he can contribute to the unit's run defense:

"Being stout in the middle. Making plays. Running sideline-to-sideline. I feel like if you watch how I played last year, that will give you a very good answer about how I play and how I can help in that aspect."

On 'the expectations' that Staley and the rest of the coaching staff put forth regarding how he will be utilized:

"No real expectations. We didn't talk specifically where they want me, but like I said before, I love being versatile, love being moving around and playing different positions, and just changing it up on the offensive line. I look forward to hopefully doing that."

On his preferred spot along the defensive front:

"Wherever they want to put me, that's where I'll play. I'll do whatever they ask of me. That's the kind of guy that they're going to get. There's no real preference to any position, honestly."

On if he has had a prior relationship with any other players currently on the Chargers roster:

"I don't think so. I don't really recall. But, hopefully, I'm not wrong [laughter]. Off the top of my head, I don't really recall anybody from the Chargers."

On joining a defensive front that features Chargers OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:

"It definitely frees everybody else up. Obviously, on pass downs, those guys are definitely going to be targeted, featured and looked out for. It definitely helps everybody else on the field, especially along the interior. Can't wait to see how that goes."

On the benefit of playing alongside DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played in Staley's scheme in 2020 with the Rams:

"I love to hear about everybody's experiences playing in certain defensed and how they would do certain things. That's one of the cool things about going to a new team and a new place and new people, you get to pick their brain and constantly, year after year, you put that into your game, and keep on learning and adapting. I feel like it'll be very cool to pick his brain. He's a very smart dude. I can't wait to do that."

On QB Justin Herbert's 59-yard touchdown pass to WR Jalen Guyton last season against the Giants:

"That's never a good feeling, watching the ball in the air when you can't do anything about it [laughter]. It was a cool play — at the time, it wasn't, but now, it's a very good play. I like it [laughter]."

On if becoming teammates with Herbert is 'a good thing':

"Absolutely. No question."

Photos: Best of Austin Johnson

Browse through photos of one of the Chargers new additions along the defensive line, six-year vet, Austin Johnson

220316_AustinJohnson_020
1 / 20
(Scott Boehm/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_001
2 / 20
(Charlie Riedel/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_019
3 / 20
(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_002
4 / 20
(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_003
5 / 20
(Michael Ainsworth/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_004
6 / 20
(Mark Zaleski/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_005
7 / 20
(Ben Liebenberg/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_006
8 / 20
(Bill Kostroun/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_007
9 / 20
(Adam Hunger/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_008
10 / 20
(Cooper Neill/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_009
11 / 20
(Cooper Neill/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_010
12 / 20
(Tyler Kaufman/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_011
13 / 20
(James D. Smith/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_012
14 / 20
(Ric Tapia/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_013
15 / 20
(Joe Robbins/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_014
16 / 20
(Joe Robbins/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_015
17 / 20
(Evan Pinkus/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_016
18 / 20
(Ashley Landis/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_017
19 / 20
(Kevin Terrell/AP Photo)
220316_AustinJohnson_018
20 / 20
(Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photo)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | J.C. Jackson's First Media Availability as a Charger

Take a look at the full transcript from Jackson's time with members of the media on Tuesday.
news

Top Quotes | Sebastian Joseph-Day's First Press Conference as a Charger

Take a look at the transcript from Joseph-Day's introductory press conference on Thursday.
news

Top Quotes | Khalil Mack's First Press Conference as a Charger

Take a look at the transcript from Mack's introductory press conference on Wednesday.
news

Bolts Reflect on 2021 Rookie Class

Here's what Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco and Rashawn Slater had to say about the Bolts 2021 rookie class.
news

Top Quotes: Chargers Reflect on Fourth Ranked Offense

Here's what Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen and others had to say about the Bolts offense this season.
news

Coach Staley and Tom Telesco Reflect on 2021 Season

Here's what general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley had to say during their end of season press conferences. 
news

Bolts Discuss Culture Shift Felt in 2021

Take a look at top quotes about the culture change the Chargers were part of in 2021.
news

Top Quotes: Chargers Players Look to the Future 

Here's what Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Mike Williams, and others had to say on Monday as they reflected on the 2021 season and looked ahead to what the future holds.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After the Season Finale in Vegas?

Take a look at top quotes from Sunday's postgame press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Derwin James Jr.
news

Week 18: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 18 of the 2021 season.
news

What Are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from quarterback Derek Carr, DC Gus Bradley, and more in the lead up to the Week 18 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.
news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.
news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.
video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Latest News
Advertising