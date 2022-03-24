Three Takeaways: J.C. Jackson AKA "Mr. INT" Has Full Circle Moment By Joining the Bolts

When the Chargers' newest cornerback became an unrestricted free agent this offseason, he quickly became one of the top targets for teams across the NFL. Despite several clubs being in the running to sign Jackson, he knew from the very beginning where he wanted to continue his career.

"I was telling my agent, 'We're going to L.A.,'" Jackson said. "I was telling him that from the beginning."

Jackson explained to members of the media on Wednesday that signing with the Bolts was not only the right move for him and his family, it gave him a chance to have a full circle moment by reuniting with Chargers safety and fellow Florida native, Derwin James.

"We go way back," Jackson said of James. "We linked back up at the Pro Bowl. We were talking to each other every day. He was like, 'I'm going to get you up here. You need to come ball with me.' It happened. It's crazy. I'm excited, and I know that he's excited."

Jackson and James were once 7-on-7 teammates in youth football as the two were both born and raised in South Florida. Jackson went on to become a four-star cornerback for the class of 2014 while James became a five-star safety for the class of 2015. The two got the chance to reunite at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, both together on the AFC team, and now get the chance to play together as pros on the Bolts.