Bolts Business Highlights: 2022 Volume V

BOLT UP FOR THE PRO BOWL
- Don't forget to Tune In on Sunday February 6th at 12PM PT to cheer on Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Corey Linsley and Rashawn Slater in the 2022 Pro Bowl!Read More
ARE YOU A ZOOMER?
- Join the Chargers on Are You A Zoomer, where they're given pictures of things from the past and the players try to guess what they are!
UNCLE ARDY AT SOFI STADIUM PRESENTED BY PIRNIA LAW GROUP
- Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
THE FUTURE IS FEMALE
The Chargers, in partnership with Nike and the Rams, recently launched an exclusive Girls Flag Football pilot league featuring high schools throughout Los Angeles. This league will provide an opportunity for nearly 100 female student-athletes to learn and excel in the sport of football, while also laying the framework to eventually sanction Girls Flag Football as an official high school sports in the state of California. Participating schools include Crenshaw, YULA Girls School, Lawndale, Leuzinger, Redondo Union, Rise Kohyang, Inglewood and more.
SPREAD THE NEWS
