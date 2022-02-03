Five Things To Know About Ryan Ficken

Participated in Running of the Bulls

Back in 2004 while at UCLA, Ficken traveled to Pamplona, Spain to participate in the historical Running of the Bulls tradition. Ficken told Vikings.com in 2019 about his experience saying:

"Best experience I've ever had in my life," Ficken said, the 15-year-old memory still vivid. "It was unbelievable. Un. Believable. And that's why I encouraged Janocko – I said, 'You've gotta do it.'

Ficken described his emotions when the unforgettable experience first started.