2022 Pro Bowl Featuring Justin Herbert & Derwin James: How to Watch

CHARGERS ATTENDING
- QB Justin Herbert
- S Derwin James
- LT Rashawn Slater
- C Corey Linsley
All Bolts players attending are listed as starters for the AFC.
GAME DATE/TIME/LOCATION
- Sunday, Feb. 6 at 12:00pm PT
- Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nev.
WATCH ON TV/STREAMING
Networks: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ABC/Disney XDD
- ABC: Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 7
Streaming: Fans with access can stream the game on ESPN+
PRO BOWL SKILLS SHOWDOWN
- DATE/TIME: Thursday, Feb. 3 at 4:00pm PT
- NETWORK: ESPN & simulcast on Disney XD
- FEATURING DERWIN JAMES: Derwin James will represent the AFC for the 5th Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. New this year, the All-Stars will compete in Best Catch delivered with Uber Eats and Fastest Man presented by NFL All Day, in addition to Precision Passing, Thread the Needle and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.
