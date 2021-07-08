Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVI

CHARGERS ANNOUNCE 2021 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced 17 practice dates, including an open practice and FanFest at SoFi Stadium, that will be open to the public as part of the team's 2021 training camp schedule. Learn More
A CONVERSATION WITH: JUSTIN JONES
- This summer, we thought we'd check in with a few Chargers players before the 2021 season kicks into gear. This week's conversation features defensive tackle Justin Jones. 2021 marks Jones' fourth season in the league and with experience under his belt, he's ready for what this year will bring. Read More
NEWEST CHARGERS WRAP UP ROOKIE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
- The culmination of the program ended with pairing the rookies with female reporters in Emmy-award winning sports broadcaster Laura Okmin's GALvanize bootcamp which focuses on media training and building relationships. Read More
