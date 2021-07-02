Newest Chargers Wrap Up Rookie Development Program

For the Chargers rookies, the backend of spring and beginning of summer has been a whirlwind.

Since the draft, the group has been acclimating to life in the NFL through the team's rookie development program led by senior director of player engagement Arthur Hightower and team clinician Dr. Herb Martin.

Hightower, who's entering his 17th season with the Bolts, said this year's program was great and the ability to even get to know the players in person beforehand, in comparison to 2020, made it even better.

"We were able to see the rookies prior to training camp in person which made a big difference," Hightower said. "A lot of the meetings were still virtual, but just knowing that you physically saw them in the building, or they could stop by your office, or you could go by their hotel to check on them, that was the biggest difference."

The program covers a wide variety of topics from football to finances and everything in between giving them a crash course in all things Chargers and NFL.

"To a man, they just appreciated the fact that we were able to give them a view of their future in terms of their job, but also life skills that go beyond being a professional athlete," he mentioned. "Budgeting is budgeting. Whether you're a professional athlete or a schoolteacher, you still need to learn how about benefits, your salary, moving. They can be things we take for granted, but they're of use to these guys."

The culmination of the program ended with pairing the rookies with female reporters in Emmy-award winning sports broadcaster Laura Okmin's GALvanize bootcamp which focuses on media training and building relationships. 2021 marks the fifth bootcamp Okmin has done with the Bolts.

Though done virtually this year, each rookie gets paired with a reporter and after the pairs get to know each other, the women interview their NFL partners one-on-one.

It's a process that benefits both the rookie and reporter as they embark on their new careers.