Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

210805-BH-CP2
Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXIX
The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
Jul 29, 2021

HOW COACH STALEY APPROACHED DAY ONE OF TRAINING CAMP

  • For the first time in two seasons, Jack Hammett Sports Complex opened its gates to Chargers fans for the unofficial start of the season. Head coach Brandon Staley kicked off his first training camp practice Wednesday morning in Costa Mesa with a brisk session – all with the big picture in mind. Read More

FOOTBALL IS BACK! POWERED BY AUDI

  • Take a look at highlights from the first day of Chargers training camp.

CHARGERS, SOFI CELEBRATE BOLT ACADEMY GRADUATION EVENT

  • Presented by SoFi, Bolt Academy is a collaborative partnership between the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, a nonprofit building power in South L.A. for over 50 years, created to prepare students for careers. Read More

Bolt Academy Graduation Celebration with Chargers & Sofi

Presented by SoFi, Bolt Academy is a collaborative partnership between the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, a nonprofit building power in South L.A. for over 50 years, created to prepare students for careers. On July 21st, the group came together at SoFi Stadium to celebrate the 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy who successfully completed and graduated from the program.

210721_BoltAcademy_TN_054
1 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_059
2 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_075
3 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_087
4 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_094
5 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_128
6 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_129
7 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_133
8 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_138
9 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_139
10 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_154
11 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_157
12 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_168
13 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_173
14 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_176
15 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_178
16 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_186
17 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_201
18 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_210
19 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_232
20 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_236
21 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210721_BoltAcademy_TN_244
22 / 22
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SPREAD THE NEWS

  • Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!
back to top

Related Content

news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVIII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXVI

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXV

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXIV

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXIII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXI

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XX

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.

From Our Partners

news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
Latest News
Advertising