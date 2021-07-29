Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXIX

HOW COACH STALEY APPROACHED DAY ONE OF TRAINING CAMP
- For the first time in two seasons, Jack Hammett Sports Complex opened its gates to Chargers fans for the unofficial start of the season. Head coach Brandon Staley kicked off his first training camp practice Wednesday morning in Costa Mesa with a brisk session – all with the big picture in mind. Read More
FOOTBALL IS BACK! POWERED BY AUDI
- Take a look at highlights from the first day of Chargers training camp.
CHARGERS, SOFI CELEBRATE BOLT ACADEMY GRADUATION EVENT
- Presented by SoFi, Bolt Academy is a collaborative partnership between the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, a nonprofit building power in South L.A. for over 50 years, created to prepare students for careers. Read More
Presented by SoFi, Bolt Academy is a collaborative partnership between the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, a nonprofit building power in South L.A. for over 50 years, created to prepare students for careers. On July 21st, the group came together at SoFi Stadium to celebrate the 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy who successfully completed and graduated from the program.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!