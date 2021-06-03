Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXII

JOIN THE CHARGERS AND CHLA FOR WALK N PLAY L.A.
- The Chargers have teamed up with our friends at Children's Hospital Los Angeles for their annual event, Walk and Play L.A. at Home! We even have a special code for $10 off your registration fee. Use code CHARGERS21 today. In addition, our very own Justin Jackson is hosting a special clinic you can do from your very own home. You won't want to miss it! Sign Up Now
HOW KENNETH MURRAY "GETTING BACK TO HIS ROOTS" IN 2021
- Murray, now entering his second season with the Bolts, does so with a new defense led by defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and head coach Brandon Staley. But with a few OTA sessions now under his belt, the linebacker is liking what he's seen so far. Read More
CHARGERS LAUNCH "CHARGERS GAMING STUDIO" POWERED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MCDONALD'S
- The Los Angeles Chargers are excited to announce the launch of the Chargers Gaming Studio, powered by Southern California McDonald's. This marks the first time a gaming studio has been built inside a team's headquarters. Read More
CHARGERS COOKING FOR A MISSION
- Chargers owner Susie Spanos is bringing together some very special guests for a virtual cooking event to support The Midnight Mission's HomeLight Facility in Inglewood.
SPREAD THE NEWS
