Chargers and Southern California McDonald's Launch "Chargers Gaming Studio"

During the 2020 season the Chargers Gaming Studio launched two original series: King of the Court and Pass the Sticks. King of the Court, powered by Southern California McDonalds, was an NBA 2k Tournament series where players competed to take home the title of champion. Pass the Sticks, presented by Southern California Toyota, featured players going head-to-head in a variety of games such as Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros and Fall Guys. The inaugural series garnered over 655,800 impressions on the Chargers YouTube channel.

"E-sports programs are a priority initiative for McDonald's' of Southern California franchisees and our agency partners," Chang mentioned. "We see it as a new marketing space that can capture the virtual fan and allow us to engage with the younger demographic."

With over 400,000 followers across his social media platforms, Evan "Raynday" Raynr will be an integral part of the Chargers Gaming Studio, contributing to content creation and strategy, with promotion across all platforms.

"So many memories have been created from these games, and now, they'll be made with professional athletes playing them and me being part of the action," said Raynr. "I'm just so excited. To me, this is just like a kid in a candy store."

Heading into the 2021 season the Chargers Gaming Studio will feature Let's Play!, the return of Pass of the Sticks and many other opportunities throughout the year.

"The future is extremely bright for this partnership and we are so excited for year two and for many years ahead," added Jason Lavine, Chargers Vice President of Content and Production.