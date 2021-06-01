Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers and Southern California McDonald's Launch "Chargers Gaming Studio"

Jun 01, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
210601-OTW-CP-2

The Los Angeles Chargers are excited to announce the launch of the Chargers Gaming Studio, powered by Southern California McDonald's.

This marks the first time a gaming studio has been built inside a team's headquarters.

"The Chargers have been such a great social media presence in the past couple years," said Andrew Chang, SoCal McDonald's franchisee. "For us, we wanted to be with the best."

The Chargers Gaming Studio will be your home for exclusive player-driven content you can't get anywhere else.

During the 2020 season the Chargers Gaming Studio launched two original series: King of the Court and Pass the Sticks. King of the Court, powered by Southern California McDonalds, was an NBA 2k Tournament series where players competed to take home the title of champion. Pass the Sticks, presented by Southern California Toyota, featured players going head-to-head in a variety of games such as Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros and Fall Guys. The inaugural series garnered over 655,800 impressions on the Chargers YouTube channel.

"E-sports programs are a priority initiative for McDonald's' of Southern California franchisees and our agency partners," Chang mentioned. "We see it as a new marketing space that can capture the virtual fan and allow us to engage with the younger demographic."

With over 400,000 followers across his social media platforms, Evan "Raynday" Raynr will be an integral part of the Chargers Gaming Studio, contributing to content creation and strategy, with promotion across all platforms.

"So many memories have been created from these games, and now, they'll be made with professional athletes playing them and me being part of the action," said Raynr. "I'm just so excited. To me, this is just like a kid in a candy store."

Heading into the 2021 season the Chargers Gaming Studio will feature Let's Play!, the return of Pass of the Sticks and many other opportunities throughout the year.

"The future is extremely bright for this partnership and we are so excited for year two and for many years ahead," added Jason Lavine, Chargers Vice President of Content and Production.

Visit the Chargers Gaming Studio page and the Chargers YouTube Channel for more information or to register for upcoming e-sports events.

Inside the Chargers Gaming Studio

Take a tour of the new Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's.

The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
1 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
2 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
3 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
4 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
5 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
6 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
7 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
8 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
9 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
10 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers Gaming Studio is photographed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California.
11 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210526_GamingStudio_002
12 / 12
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Finalize 2021 Preseason Schedule

The dates and times of preseason matchups for the Los Angeles Chargers have been finalized.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Los Angeles Chargers To Host Live Draft 'Pregame' Show 

The 'Bolts Draft Experience powered by Southern California Toyota Dealers' will feature live appearances by Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson, DE Joey Bosa, S Derwin James and QB Justin Herbert as a lead-in to the April 29 broadcast of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ball Corporation to Become Proud Sustainability Partner of Los Angeles Chargers

The partnership will focus on advancing sustainability through community engagement, increased use of aluminum beverage packaging, and activations to improve recycling processes and education.
news

Chargers 2021 Schedule to be Released on May 12

Our 2021 schedule features home games against the Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, Patriots, Giants, Vikings and our AFC West rivals.
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

17-Game Regular Season Confirmed: Chargers to Host Vikings in 2021

NFL club owners officially approved the move to a 17-game season, the league's first expansion since 1978.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Impact Fund to Offer 'Back to Football' Grants for Southern California High Schools

More than 50 grants will be made available for high schools to put towards their tackle football programs.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising