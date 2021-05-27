Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXI

TAKEAWAYS FROM THE START OF OTAs
- The third phase of the 2021 NFL offseason program is officially here. This week kicked off organized team activities, or OTAs as they are more commonly known, for the Chargers. Check out some of the team's content through the first few days. Read More
Check out the best photos from the first week of Chargers OTAs at Hoag Performance Center.
QUESTIONS FROM A POPEYES BOX: RASHAWN SLATER POWERED BY POPEYES
- We have teamed up with our friends from Popeyes for a new video series, Questions from a Popeyes Box. In the inaugural episode, get to know more about first-round selection Rashawn Slater!
JUSTIN HERBERT SURPRISES ELEMENTARY STUDENTS!
- Quarterback Justin Herbert visited students at 74th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles and surprised them with athletic equipment as they began to shift to in-person learning!
SPREAD THE NEWS
