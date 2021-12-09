Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLVIII

COREY LINSLEY NOMINATED FOR WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Corey Linsley is the Los Angeles Chargers' nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Presented by Nationwide, the award recognizes a player's excellence both on and off the field. Linsley earned the team's nomination for his dedication to supporting the Chargers' community efforts as well as philanthropic work he does on his own. Read More
MY CAUSE MY CLEATS: JUSTIN HERBERT PRESENTED BY NIKE
- Quarterback Justin Herbert surprises students at 74th Street Elementary with the news that they will be featured on his cleats in partnership with Nike in the Chargers Week 14 game vs the Giants.
BOLTS AND TRINA'S KIDS FOUNDATION WORK TO "FILL THE FIELD"
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced today a partnership with Trina's Kids Foundation, a charitable organization currently in the middle of its 8th annual toy drive and giving event, in an ambitious effort to fill the team's SoFi Stadium field goal-line to goal-line with toys the evening of Tuesday, December 14. Donate Now!
SPREAD THE NEWS
