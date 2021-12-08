Where Are the Bolts in the 2021 NFL Playoff Picture?

Here is a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture entering Week 14 of the 2021 season.
1) New England Patriots (9-4)
Remaining Schedule: BYE, at IND, vs. BUF, vs. JAX, at MIA
2) Tennessee Titans (8-4)
Remaining Schedule: vs. JAX, at PIT, vs. SF, vs. MIA, at HOU
3) Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
Remaining Schedule: at CLE, vs. GB, at CIN, vs. LAR, vs. PIT
4) Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
Remaining Schedule: vs. LV, at LAC, vs. PIT, at CIN, at DEN
5) Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)
Remaining Schedule: vs. NYG, vs. KC, at HOU, vs. DEN, at LV
6) Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)
Remaining Schedule: vs. SF, at DEN, vs. BAL, vs. KC, at CLE
7) Buffalo Bills (7-5)
Remaining Schedule: at TB, vs. CAR, at NE, vs. ATL, NYJ
In the Hunt
8) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)
Remaining Schedule: at MIN, vs. TEN, at KC, vs. CLE, at BAL
9) Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
Remaining Schedule: BYE, vs. NE, at ARI , vs. LV, at JAX
10) Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)
Remaining Schedule: at KC, at CLE, vs. DEN, at IND, vs. LAC
11) Cleveland Browns (6-6)
Remaining Schedule: vs. BAL, vs. LV, at GB, at PIT, vs. CIN
12) Denver Broncos (6-6)
Remaining Schedule: vs. DET, vs. CIN, at LV, at LAC, vs. KC
13) Miami Dolphins (6-7)
Remaining Schedule: BYE, vs. NYJ, at NO, at TEN, vs. NE
