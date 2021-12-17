Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLIX

Earlier this week, the Bolts continued a 17 year tradition of surprising local elementary school students with brand new bikes for the holidays. Chargers legends Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson joined the Bikes for Kids Foundation and Pechanga Resort & Casino at Hooper Avenue Elementary school where they were greeted by over 160 third graders. The bikes were built by Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – volunteers the Saturday prior, and kept hidden from the students until Gates and LT revealed the news.