Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XLIX

JUSTIN HERBERT NAMED AFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks his third Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season and his second in as many weeks. Read More
MIC'D UP: JOEY BOSA PRESENTED BY HYUNDAI
- Chargers edge Joey Bosa wired for sound during the Los Angeles Chargers Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.
GATES AND LT GIFT BIKES TO LOCAL STUDENTS WITH PECHANGA
- Earlier this week, the Bolts continued a 17 year tradition of surprising local elementary school students with brand new bikes for the holidays. Chargers legends Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson joined the Bikes for Kids Foundation and Pechanga Resort & Casino at Hooper Avenue Elementary school where they were greeted by over 160 third graders. The bikes were built by Bolts Community Crew volunteers the Saturday prior.
Earlier this week, the Bolts continued a 17 year tradition of surprising local elementary school students with brand new bikes for the holidays. Chargers legends Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson joined the Bikes for Kids Foundation and Pechanga Resort & Casino at Hooper Avenue Elementary school where they were greeted by over 160 third graders. The bikes were built by Bolts Community Crew – powered by Pacific Premier Bank – volunteers the Saturday prior, and kept hidden from the students until Gates and LT revealed the news.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!