Los Angeles Chargers 2020 Preseason Matchups Finalized

Los Angeles opens the 2020 preseason with back-to-back home games before closing with two-straight road contests. The Bolts begin by hosting the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sun., Aug. 16, with kickoff at 5 p.m. The Chargers own a 9-7 preseason record against Dallas, winning the last four matchups in the series, including three at home.

Six days later on Sat., Aug. 22, the Bolts host the Rams in the 38th preseason meeting between the teams. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Chargers won the last preseason matchup with the Rams in 2017, 21-19, and hold a 19-18 all-time advantage in the preseason.

Los Angeles heads north on the West Coast for a pair of Thursday contests for the second half of the preseason. On Thurs., Aug. 27, the Chargers play the Seahawks in the preseason for the 18th time and the first in Seattle since 2014, kicking off at 7 p.m.

The Chargers face off with the San Francisco 49ers for the 34th-consecutive year on Thurs., Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Only two Bolts preseason games have taken place at a later date since 1980. Los Angeles has posted 22 wins against the 49ers, the team's most wins against a single preseason opponent, including back-to-back victories over the past two years.