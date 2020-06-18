Anthony Lynn: 'It's time to speak up and stand for something'

With the virtual offseason concluding Thursday, here are three takeaways you may have missed from head coach Anthony Lynn's final press conference until the Chargers reconvene next month for training camp.

"It's time to speak up and stand for something"

Over the last two weeks, Lynn has been "hitting the pavement" in response to police brutality and systemic racism in the United States.

"It's time to speak up and speak out and not be silent about this anymore," he said.

As a starting point, Lynn joined in a protest in Huntington Beach on Sunday, May 31.

Two days later, he participated in a powerful Q&A with the Los Angeles Times detailing his personal experiences with the police and calling for change.

On Tuesday, Lynn said he spoke with Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey about her agenda. They also discussed other topics, including police reform.

He's had conversations with police officers – who reached out to him – about holding fellow officers accountable for their actions. Lynn even brought in a judge to speak with his players, which he said sparked the importance of voting in local elections.

"I believe I have a responsibility to help my community wherever I'm at, and just to help people in general," Lynn explained. "Like I said earlier, it's time to speak up and stand for something. What's going on in our country right now has been going on far too long."

Football is consuming, but Lynn said it would be disingenuous to say the team's priorities haven't changed over the last two weeks. Black players have opened up to their coaches and teammates about their experiences with the police, which Lynn said "shocked" some of the white players on the team.