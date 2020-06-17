Remembering Bill Fox

Chargers minority owner Bill Fox passed away peacefully at his home in Point Loma, Calif. on Sunday. He was 94.

In 1966, Fox was one of the business executives who invested as part owner of the then San Diego Chargers and remained in the role until his passing. He and his wife, Barbara, were enthusiastic fans who regularly attended Chargers home games.

"Bill and his wife Barbara always came to games together, they were inseparable," said Chargers controlling owner and chairman of the board Dean Spanos. "Huge Chargers fans. When you'd see Bill, whether it had been a day, week or month since you'd last spent time together, he was always equally excited to see you. It didn't matter how long it had been, he just had a way about him that made you feel special.

"I think part of that was because he was always smiling – it was one of those smiles you hear about that illuminates a room. That was Bill to be sure. In addition to his smile, the other thing that always stood out about Bill was how supportive he was, win, lose or draw. He was truly the most positive person I've ever met, and we're all going to miss him."

"I think that he was just extremely proud to be associated with the Chargers," said Billy Fox, Bill's son. "He was a lover of the Chargers and enjoyed his participation in the organization and being involved in one of the great teams of the NFL."

Fox was well-known as a prominent community leader and television executive. Additionally, he was a member of the San Diego Convention and Visitors Bureau executive committee for many years and became president of the Zoological Society of San Diego in 1995.

"I believe he'll be remembered as a great father, a very successful businessman, and a man who pursued passions being his work with television stations, the San Diego Zoo and the Chargers," Billy added. "But the most important thing for him was his family. That was the number one priority for him."