Isaac Rochell & Teammates Talk "Powerful" Sunday at Protest

On-field workouts may not be happening due to the effects of COVID-19, but that isn't stopping Chargers players from putting in work off of it.

This past Sunday in Los Angeles, Isaac Rochell did just that along with teammates Trent Scott, Justin Jackson, Trey Pipkins and Forrest Lamp supporting a Black Lives Matter protest.

"As coach Lynn said, I was tired of sitting back and watching," Scott reflected. "Like Isaac has said, the platform that we have and the voice we have, I thought it was paramount that we show our presence and just be active and hands-on (with) helping the cause right now."

Along with joining the movement, Rochell, with his company Local Human, an apparel brand with intention, and his teammates, passed out waters and snacks to those taking part in the protest.

"It was probably one of the most diverse groups I had ever been around which was cool for me to see," Rochell said. "It was powerful. I hadn't been around that many people at one time that were all pushing in the same direction. I mean maybe you see (the same energy) at a football game, but you have different fans. In this case, it was literally like tens of thousands of people all holding up Black Lives Matter signs. It was just really cool."

"It was breathtaking," Scott added. "Just so many people. So many people of different races with everyone coming together and fighting for one cause right now. That was probably the first time I had seen that. You look in the history books, and I feel like this was the first time you've seen (multiple races) stand for the same cause (with something like this.) It's definitely a huge step in the right direction for the change we're looking for."

Rochell, who prides himself on using his platform to give back was moved by what's transpired in this country over the last few weeks. Knowing that he can make a difference, he didn't want to sit on the proverbial sidelines anymore.