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Los Angeles Chargers Sign Brenen Thompson

Jun 18, 2026 at 02:30 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson (selected No. 105 overall).

One of the fastest players in the country, Thompson utilized his speed at Mississippi State in 2025 to set the single-season program record and led the Southeastern Conference with 1,054 receiving yards, earning Associated Press second-team All-SEC honors in the process. He started all 13 games in 2025, hauling in 57 receptions and six touchdowns, averaging a conference-best 18.5 yards per catch (min. 40 rec.). Thompson joined Mississippi State after playing two seasons at Oklahoma (2023-24) and a year at Texas (2022). In 30 career games with the Bulldogs, Sooners and Longhorns, he totaled 1,557 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 84 receptions (18.5 avg.). Thompson is the second-ever Mississippi State Bulldog drafted by the Bolts.

Photos: Meet Chargers Fourth Round Draft Pick Brenen Thompson

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.105 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
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Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
2 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
3 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
4 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Stew Milne/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
5 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
6 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Mike Mattina/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
7 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Will Porada/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
8 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Will Porada/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
9 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Andy Crown/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
10 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Hallie Walker/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
11 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Andy Crown/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
12 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Andy Crown/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
13 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Andy Crown/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
14 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
15 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
16 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Hallie Walker/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
17 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Mike Mattina/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
18 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Lexi Turner/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
19 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Hallie Walker/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
20 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Mike Mattina/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
21 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Mike Mattina/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
22 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
23 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
24 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Mike Mattina/Mississippi State Athletics
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
25 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
26 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
27 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
28 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
29 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
30 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.
31 / 31

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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