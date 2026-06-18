Los Angeles Chargers Sign Brenen Thompson

One of the fastest players in the country, Thompson utilized his speed at Mississippi State in 2025 to set the single-season program record and led the Southeastern Conference with 1,054 receiving yards, earning Associated Press second-team All-SEC honors in the process. He started all 13 games in 2025, hauling in 57 receptions and six touchdowns, averaging a conference-best 18.5 yards per catch (min. 40 rec.). Thompson joined Mississippi State after playing two seasons at Oklahoma (2023-24) and a year at Texas (2022). In 30 career games with the Bulldogs, Sooners and Longhorns, he totaled 1,557 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 84 receptions (18.5 avg.). Thompson is the second-ever Mississippi State Bulldog drafted by the Bolts.