Friday, Jul 24, 2020 08:13 AM

2020 Positional Overview: Specialists

Chargers.com will break down each of the team's position groups leading up to 2020 training camp. This series concludes with the specialists.

K Michael Badgley

Since Badgley joined the Chargers in 2018, he's played in 18 regular-season games. Here are his numbers:

-Field goals: 28-of-32 (87.5 percent)

-Extra points: 46-of-47 (97.9 percent)

-A franchise-record 59-yard field goal on December, 8 2018 against the Cincinnati Bengals

The above doesn't include his five field goals made in a 2018 Wild Card playoff game against future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens. Badgley hit on field goals from 21, 53, 40, 34 and 47 yards. Los Angeles beat Baltimore 23-17.

A groin injury limited Badgley to eight games in 2019. He made 13-of-16 field goals and all 19 of his extra-point attempts. His highest-scoring game came in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers where he accounted for 14 points in the Chargers' biggest win of the season.

P Ty Long

Long did it all for the Chargers in 2019. With Badgley out, Long was both the team's punter and field-goal kicker for the first four weeks of the season.

In a Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts, Long made all three of his extra points and a 40-yard field goal. He also punted twice (49.0 yards/punt) and kicked off five times, earning him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Long made 7-of-9 field goals and all nine of his extra-point attempts in 2019. He punted 48 times, averaging 47 yards per punt – fifth in the NFL.

LS Cole Mazza

Mazza is entering his second season as the Chargers' long snapper. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games in 2019, playing 125 special teams snaps.

Prior to the Chargers, Mazza played for the AAF's Birmingham Iron. He went to the University of Alabama and was invited to the 2017 Senior Bowl.

