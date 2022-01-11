Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Bolts Close Season With Two 1,000-Yard WRs, League Leader in TDs

Jan 11, 2022 at 03:46 PM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 2021 season:

1) The Chargers scored 181 fourth-quarter points this season, the second-most in NFL history (2013 Broncos, 183 points). Their 24 touchdowns in the final quarter were the most in the league since at least the 1991 season.

2) Justin Herbert finished 2021 with the franchise's single-season record for passing yards (5,014), completions (443) and passing touchdowns (38). Only Tampa Bay's Tom Brady threw for more yards this season.

3) Herbert threw three touchdowns in the final game of the regular season, passing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino for most passing touchdowns in a player's first two seasons with 69.

4) Los Angeles had two 1,000-yard receivers. Keenan Allen, who made his fifth straight Pro Bowl, had 1,138 receiving yards. He also broke his own single-season franchise record for receptions with 106.

5) Mike Williams led the Chargers with a career-high 1,146 receiving yards, and a team-best nine receiving touchdowns. He caught 76 passes, averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

6) Running back Austin Ekeler – along with the Colts' Jonathan Taylor – led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns. Ekeler finished the 2021 season having scored in eight straight games. Only Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson has more total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.

7) Ekeler also set a career high with 911 rushing yards, 354 more than his previous best set in 2019 (557). His 1,558 total yards were good for sixth in the NFL and third among running backs.

8) The Chargers led the NFL in strip sacks with 11, and outside linebacker Joey Bosa had league-best seven. Bosa finished 2021 with 10.5 sacks. He's had double-digit sacks in four of his six NFL seasons.

9) Linebacker Kyzir White finished the season with 144 total tackles, eighth in the NFL. It's the most tackles by a Chargers player since linebacker Donnie Edwards had 152 during the 2005 season. White's previous career high was 77 total tackles.

10) Andre Roberts, who started his 2021 season with the Houston Texans, led the NFL in kick returns (37) and kick return yards (1,010). His 101-yard kick return for a touchdown in Week 17 vs. Denver was the sixth of his career (kick or punt).

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Top Shots: Bolts Rally Against Raiders in Vegas

Check out the best shots from the Chargers matchup in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

