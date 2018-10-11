10 Insights: Gordon, Ekeler NFL's Top RB Tandem 

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights entering the Chargers' Week 6 matchup against the Browns:

1) The Chargers are one of five teams that have scored at least 21 points in all of their games this season (Kansas City, Cincinnati, New Orleans and the Rams).

2) Cleveland leads the NFL with a +8 turnover differential. They've forced four more takeaways (15) than the Bears, who rank second with 11. Los Angeles has committed just one turnover in its three wins.

3) Philip Rivers, who's completing 70.1 percent of his passes, has thrown for 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Only the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has more passing touchdowns (14) through the first five weeks.

4) The Chargers have three players who rank in the top 30 in yards from scrimmage: Melvin Gordon (4th, 595 yards), Austin Ekeler (22nd, 410 yards) and Keenan Allen (30th, 377 yards). The Rams have four players inside the top 30. No other team has more than two.