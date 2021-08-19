Top Takeaways From the First Joint Practice With the 49ers

"Don't get me wrong, the practices are important for the mistakes," Allen said. "We practiced against the 49ers, but we get to make mistakes against the 49ers that don't matter, so you get to tune those mistakes up, come out here tomorrow and play them again — sharpen those mistakes and play them on Sunday. It's about getting ready for Week 1. So keep practicing, keep building. Every day matters."

For James, this was his first time going up against a different team since 2019. He called Thursday "big" for him and the fast tempo was key.

"I played against [49ers TE George] Kittle, one of the best tight ends in the league," James said of his day. "Their offense is one of the best in the league. Seeing the looks from them only helped me get better."

So with Thursday in the books, the Chargers will have one final joint practice with the Niners before the Bolts break camp.

Staley said he's excited to see another competitive day.