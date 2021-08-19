Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Takeaways From the First Joint Practice With the 49ers

Aug 19, 2021 at 04:20 PM
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

The last couple days of training camp for the Bolts are ending on a spirited note as the team held their first of two joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Ask Chargers head coach Brandon Staley what the vibe was like, and he'll tell you it was a "pro atmosphere."

"I felt like this was the perfect environment for us," Staley said. "I'm thankful for the Niners, to [49ers General Manager] John [Lynch] and [Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan]. I felt like there was a lot of good competition out there today. In all three phases of the game, I felt that the operation was clean. I felt that there was a lot of respect, which is important in these competitive settings. You want to make sure everyone respects each other, respects the game. I felt that was on display, too. I'm proud of that, and I felt like it was an even match today. That's what we're after."

"I feel like we came out here and competed," mentioned Derwin James. "There was a lot of energy on both sides, but I feel like we got better today."

For the starters who won't see action in the final two preseason games, Thursday and Friday will serve as enough of a trial run to get ready for when it counts Week 1.

Keenan Allen is one of those players who won't see the field until Sept. 12 but believes this type of practice environment can help a team's development.

"Don't get me wrong, the practices are important for the mistakes," Allen said. "We practiced against the 49ers, but we get to make mistakes against the 49ers that don't matter, so you get to tune those mistakes up, come out here tomorrow and play them again — sharpen those mistakes and play them on Sunday. It's about getting ready for Week 1. So keep practicing, keep building. Every day matters."

For James, this was his first time going up against a different team since 2019. He called Thursday "big" for him and the fast tempo was key.

"I played against [49ers TE George] Kittle, one of the best tight ends in the league," James said of his day. "Their offense is one of the best in the league. Seeing the looks from them only helped me get better."

So with Thursday in the books, the Chargers will have one final joint practice with the Niners before the Bolts break camp.

Staley said he's excited to see another competitive day.

"I think you get your feet on the ground while facing a different team," the head coach mentioned. "You get used to their style. Their defense is a lot different than our defense; their offense is a lot different than our offense. You get a feel for that different change of pace. We're going to go over a lot more different situations tomorrow, so you're playing even more field zones, more situations. We're excited to have another crack at it against these guys tomorrow."

Odds & Ends

Asante Samuel Jr. made his first pick of camp on Thursday with a diving interception.

Keenan Allen discussed Joshua Palmer and how he feels Palmer is "further along" than he was when he was a rookie: "Josh is doing a very good job, with as young as he is and how he's able to run routes. He's aggressive, he's friendly with the quarterbacks, and he's precise. That's a good thing from a rookie … He's polished. You can tell he's polished and knows what to do. He obviously knows releases, he knows leverage. He just knows how to run routes already."

Brandon Staley on what he saw from Derwin James on Thursday: "He looks like how he looks every time — in command. The energy, his technique; I think he's hitting the sweet spot too. He's running the show out there for us and all that comes with that. Now, he's measuring himself against a really good opponent. We're talking that [49ers] offensive line, [49ers TE George] Kittle, their backs, [49ers WRs] Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk. That's a really good group of guys over there. Their two quarterbacks are outstanding. I feel like Derwin was able to measure himself because this was a game environment today. There may not have been a stadium of 80,000, but what was between the white lines today was like a game. That's what we were after."

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 16

Take a look at some of the best photos from the first day of joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers at Chargers Training Camp 2021.

210819_TCgallery_001
1 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_009
2 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_002
3 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_012
4 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_003
5 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_007
6 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_004
7 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_011
8 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_008
9 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_005
10 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_013
11 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_006
12 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_010
13 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_014
14 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_015
15 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_016
16 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_018
17 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_017
18 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_019
19 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_026
20 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_021
21 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_023
22 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_022
23 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_024
24 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_025
25 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_027
26 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_029
27 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_030
28 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_028
29 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_031
30 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_033
31 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_032
32 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_034
33 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_035
34 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_037
35 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_036
36 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_040
37 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_038
38 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_039
39 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_043
40 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_041
41 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_042
42 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_044
43 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_045
44 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_046
45 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_048
46 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_047
47 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_050
48 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_049
49 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_051
50 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_052
51 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_053
52 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_054
53 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_055
54 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_056
55 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_057
56 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_058
57 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_059
58 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_060
59 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_061
60 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_062
61 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_063
62 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_064
63 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_065
64 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_066
65 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_067
66 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_068
67 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_069
68 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_070
69 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_072
70 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_071
71 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_073
72 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_074
73 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_075
74 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_076
75 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_077
76 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_078
77 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_079
78 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_080
79 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_081
80 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_082
81 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_083
82 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_084
83 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_085
84 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_086
85 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_087
86 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_088
87 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_089
88 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_090
89 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_091
90 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_092
91 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_093
92 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_094
93 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_095
94 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_096
95 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_097
96 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_098
97 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_099
98 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_100
99 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_101
100 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_102
101 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_103
102 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_104
103 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_105
104 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_106
105 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_107
106 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_108
107 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_109
108 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_110
109 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_111
110 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_113
111 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_114
112 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_115
113 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_116
114 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_117
115 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_118
116 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_119
117 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_120
118 / 122
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_121
119 / 122
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_122
120 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_123
121 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210819_TCgallery_124
122 / 122
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
