Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Aug 25, 2021 at 09:47 AM
The 2021 preseason comes to a close with a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks.

PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY

  • This will be the 18th matchup between the Chargers and Seahawks in the preseason, but the first for both teams in Seattle since 2014.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Saturday, August 28
  • Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT

LOCATION

  • Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

TV PREGAME SHOW

Check out the Bolts on 2 pregame show on KCBS and CBSLA.com Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Chargers fan and actor, Jerry O'Connell, will join CBS L.A.'s Jim Hill all preseason long.

WATCH THE GAME ON TV

The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Nationally, it will be broadcast live on NFL Network except in local and affiliate markets.

Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.

Chargers vs. Seahawks can also be found on affiliate stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KTVX (Salt Lake City), KSBW (Monterey), KSEE (Fresno), KQCA (Sacramento), and KGMB (Honolulu).

  • Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
  • Analyst: Dan Fouts
  • Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

See where the story begins. NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.

Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.

Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).

