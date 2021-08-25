Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The 2021 preseason comes to a close with a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks.
PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY
- This will be the 18th matchup between the Chargers and Seahawks in the preseason, but the first for both teams in Seattle since 2014.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Saturday, August 28
- Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT
LOCATION
- Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
TV PREGAME SHOW
Check out the Bolts on 2 pregame show on KCBS and CBSLA.com Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Chargers fan and actor, Jerry O'Connell, will join CBS L.A.'s Jim Hill all preseason long.
WATCH THE GAME ON TV
The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Nationally, it will be broadcast live on NFL Network except in local and affiliate markets.
Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.
Chargers vs. Seahawks can also be found on affiliate stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KTVX (Salt Lake City), KSBW (Monterey), KSEE (Fresno), KQCA (Sacramento), and KGMB (Honolulu).
- Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
- Analyst: Dan Fouts
- Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
- Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.
Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).
