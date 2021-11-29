Three Takeaways: How Playing 'Consistent' Football is Key for Bolts Moving Forward

The Chargers were unable to walk out of Denver with a win on Sunday with the Broncos beating the Bolts 28-13, dropping their record to 6-5 on the year, putting them in a three-way tie for second in the AFC West.

After the game, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who totaled 99 yards on the day with one receiving touchdown, talked about how the Bolts need to play more steady football week to week.

"If you're not consistent, I talk about it all day, every interview, if you're not consistent with your play, you're going to get beat," Ekeler said. "I feel like that's pretty much what happened with today. They outplayed us today. They played more consistent and stopped us and made more plays on offense than we did."

Head coach Brandon Staley talked about the pressure that the Broncos pass rush applied on quarterback Justin Herbert throughout the day and how penalties disrupted the flow of the offense and contributed to a lack of consistency within that unit.

"I really felt like he created and made a lot of plays for us," Staley said about Herbert. "When we had a chance in that fourth quarter to really make a push, we just weren't able to do it as a football team. I thought that we hung tough in the middle part of the game and then we just didn't finish the game playing our best."

Despite the frustrations of a loss, safety Derwin James noted how a lot can still happen, especially in a tight division and conference as a whole.