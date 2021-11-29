Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: How Playing 'Consistent' Football is Key for Bolts Moving Forward

Nov 28, 2021 at 07:55 PM
Cory Kennedy
Broncos postgame FTP 11-28

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Derwin James had to say following Sunday's game against Denver.

Consistency is key

The Chargers were unable to walk out of Denver with a win on Sunday with the Broncos beating the Bolts 28-13, dropping their record to 6-5 on the year, putting them in a three-way tie for second in the AFC West.

After the game, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who totaled 99 yards on the day with one receiving touchdown, talked about how the Bolts need to play more steady football week to week.

"If you're not consistent, I talk about it all day, every interview, if you're not consistent with your play, you're going to get beat," Ekeler said. "I feel like that's pretty much what happened with today. They outplayed us today. They played more consistent and stopped us and made more plays on offense than we did."

Head coach Brandon Staley talked about the pressure that the Broncos pass rush applied on quarterback Justin Herbert throughout the day and how penalties disrupted the flow of the offense and contributed to a lack of consistency within that unit.

"I really felt like he created and made a lot of plays for us," Staley said about Herbert. "When we had a chance in that fourth quarter to really make a push, we just weren't able to do it as a football team. I thought that we hung tough in the middle part of the game and then we just didn't finish the game playing our best."

Despite the frustrations of a loss, safety Derwin James noted how a lot can still happen, especially in a tight division and conference as a whole.

"The AFC is still wide open," James said. "We are 6-5 right now and everybody pretty much in the AFC still has the same record as us. So, it's still open, everything we want is still there."

Mindset moving forward

Since coming back from the bye week, the Chargers have traded losses and wins each of the last five games.

Herbert gave an explanation as to why he thinks it's been more challenging to stack wins like they were able to earlier in the season.

"I think it's the NFL and I think we are playing against a really good defense," Herbert said. "The Denver Broncos, they are really well-coached, and they've got some really good guys on that side of the ball. It wasn't good enough by us today and we need to readdress. After we watch the film tomorrow you need to be better and you need to learn from it."

Ekeler talked about the importance of getting over the hump heading into next week against the Cincinnati Bengals and why the team needs to have the same mentality no matter the outcome of the previous game.

"However we can capture this mentality after a loss and how we apply it to practice that week, I hope we can do that going forward," Ekeler said. "I'm not saying we are relaxed or anything, but it feels different going in after a loss and I don't like that. You'd like to have the same mindset going in, I try to as an individual be like, 'Ok, regardless, if we won or lost or you had a good or bad game it's the same type of approach.'"

Odds and Ends

Brandon Staley on performance of the offensive line "Continuity up front that's a real thing. Just felt like there was a lot of pressure with them just rushing four guys…I thought Justin navigated it well, felt like he made a lot of big plays. We just have to play more complete offense around him today; play cleaner football and we will perform the way we are capable of."

Derwin James on recovering fumbles "We just try to recover every ball that hits the ground whether it's incomplete because you never know. The one we thought was a fumble today was an incomplete, so we just try to recover all the ones we want … We are going to keep chasing it and we just got to recover it."

Brandon Staley on penalties "We had far too many penalties today. I think penalties really had a lot to do with our offensive flow and rhythm. That kind of, 'Hey, we're moving it then we got to come back, we're moving it, now we got to go back.' So, the penalties were a big factor today."

Justin Herbert on Broncos defense "They do a great job at disguising everything. They are really well coached and when you put together a really good coach like that with some exceptional players, you get a really good defense. We need to be better and we can't expect to win when you turn the ball over like that … A lot of good film to watch and you have to learn from it."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: How Have Justin Herbert & Mike Williams Provided A Second Half Spark for Bolts?

Here's what Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday and Friday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley & Vic Fangio Set for Reunion in Denver

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones, and Drue Tranquill had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Who Were the Unsung Heroes of the Chargers' Week 11 Win?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did "Finishing As A Team" Propel the Chargers to Victory Over the Steelers?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Derwin James, and Mike Williams had to say following Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
news

Three Takeaways: What's the Key to Offensive Execution on the Bolts?

Here's what Keenan Allen, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Preparing for the Steelers QBs and Najee Harris? 

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Austin Ekeler had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Kenneth Murray Jr. Feel in His New Role in His First Game Back?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Corey Linsley had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: "Execution" Key for Chargers Moving Forward

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Linval Joseph & Asante Samuel Jr. had to say following Sunday's game against Minnesota.
news

Three Takeaways: How is the Game Slowing Down While the Season is Flying by for Rashawn Slater?

Here's what Rashawn Slater, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Has Linval Joseph Helped Justin Jones on the Chargers Defensive Line?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones, and Austin Ekeler had to say during Wednesday's press conference.
news

Three Takeaways: How the Chargers are Building a 'Tough Team' As the Season Progresses

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James and Linval Joseph had to say during Monday's press conference.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Latest News
Advertising