Why Everyone Loves the Powder Blues

"The Chargers get a lot of credit for the powder blue, which other teams do use," Lukas explained. "For the Chargers, it is always called powder blue. It isn't called baby blue, sky blue or Carolina blue, even though they are basically the same thing and other teams wear those colors…. Even though it may not be a unique color to the Chargers, the term seems to be unique to them. So for whatever reason, and maybe because it has been 50 years, but the term has been associated with the Chargers, and therefore seems like a stronger part of their identity. If other teams use it, well, they are just copying the Chargers or the Chargers got there first. It doesn't resonate the same way (for other teams). When these other teams wear it like the Panthers or the Titans, nobody has ever said, 'That's one of the best uniforms ever.' While with the Chargers, you always hear, 'That's one of the best uniforms ever.'"