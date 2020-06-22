What Chris Harris Jr.'s Arrival to LA Means for Chargers, Broncos

On Chris Harris Jr. leaving Denver for Los Angeles

"Personally, I'm going to miss Chris Harris a lot. Great guy. And on the field, the Broncos are going to miss him too because what he brings to the Chargers is versatility. In a base defense, he can line up against the best receivers in pro football on the outside. In sub-package, he can move inside and cover those quick-twitch guys, be physical, run with them all the way across the field or down the field. So, that's the thing. [I'll] be interested to see how Gus Bradley uses him. Still, he's probably a better slot corner than he is an outside corner at this stage of his career, but that means he's still pretty good. Broncos trying to replace him, they got to hope Bryce Callahan's healthy. He missed all of last season with a foot injury. If he's healthy, he's definitely your nickel guy inside, and you can play Bouye outside and [Michael] Ojemudia – the rookie from Iowa – as the third corner and play him outside."