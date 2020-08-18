An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Hard Knocks has been around for over a decade, but 2020's edition of the show is unlike any season in years past.

That concerns two big factors: the show featuring both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams as well as discussing COVID-19. The show's director, Shannon Furman, discussed all this on a recent edition of Playmakers, including how both of these things have affected the planning process.

"It literally changes every single day," Furman said. "We've been working on scheduling everything for this since March, since our office closed for a few weeks. We didn't know what was going to happen, we started planning for it, but it literally changes every single day. It feels like we're in a good groove right now, but it's literally getting used to something different every single day. Everyone's been great so far, we just need to kind of stay on our toes and take it one day at a time. It's definitely different from any Hard Knocks we've done before."

Furman admitted without preseason games, it's been a blessing to have two teams to cover. Much like how head coach Anthony Lynn has said he'll need to put players in game-type situations to further evaluate them without having preseason film to rely on, Furman said they'll have to get creative with their own storylines for the show this season.