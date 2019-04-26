Top Players Available Tonight for the Bolts in Second Round

It takes years to fully grade a draft class, but the Bolts are already earning high marks for nabbing Jerry Tillery in the first round.

The Chargers hope to build on that momentum when the second round begins in a matter of hours.

Top talent often slips through the cracks after day one, and the Bolts have added Hunter Henry, Forrest Lamp and Uchenna Nwosu in their previous three second-rounds. They look to add to that crop of talent now with the 60th overall pick.

So, who are some of the top players still available?

Here is a look at who draft experts have at the top of their boards heading into tonight:

ESPN Staff

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

D.J. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

Taylor Rapp, Washington, S

Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

Parris Campbell, WR Ohio State

Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

Juliam Love, CB, Notre Dame