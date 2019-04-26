Top Players Available Tonight for the Bolts in Second Round

It takes years to fully grade a draft class, but the Bolts are already earning high marks for nabbing Jerry Tillery in the first round.
The Chargers hope to build on that momentum when the second round begins in a matter of hours.
Top talent often slips through the cracks after day one, and the Bolts have added Hunter Henry, Forrest Lamp and Uchenna Nwosu in their previous three second-rounds. They look to add to that crop of talent now with the 60th overall pick.
So, who are some of the top players still available?
Here is a look at who draft experts have at the top of their boards heading into tonight:
ESPN Staff
Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
D.J. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Taylor Rapp, Washington, S
Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Parris Campbell, WR Ohio State
Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
Juliam Love, CB, Notre Dame
Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB, Kentucky
NFL Network's Lance Zierlein
Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Trysten Hill, DT, UCF
Greg Little, OT, Mississippi
Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Elgton Jenkis, C, Mississippi State
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
Dalton Risner OL, Kansas State
Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi
Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois
CBS Sport's Chris Trapasso
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Dalton Risner, OT Kansas State
A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Zach Allen, EDGE/DT, Boston College
Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
Byron Murphy, CB Washington
Drew Lock, WR, Iowa State
Hakeen Butler, WR, Iowa State
JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
D.J. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
David Long, CB, Michigan
Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa
Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina