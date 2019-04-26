Tom Telesco Explains Why the Bolts Drafted Jerry Tillery

They're sure glad he was as Tillery certainly impressed the Chargers on tape.

A Second-Team All-America pick a year ago, Tillery led Notre Dame with eight sacks while also logging 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He also blocked two kicks, proving his worth on special teams. Overall, he appeared in 50 games for the Fighting Irish, finishing with 135 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

As if that wasn't enough, Telesco explained how Tillery's style projects well into the Bolts' system.

"He fits on (our) interior defensive line," he said. "His size, his length — he's 6-6 and 300 pounds with a very athletic build — has long arms, is very flexible and runs well for a big guy. He has some inside pass-rush ability. That really jumped off the tape to us, his movement skills for such a big man. It's nice getting somebody inside with some length and size to try and push that pocket a little bit with our edge rushers Joey (Bosa) and Melvin (Ingram) — kind of work in on that defensive line."

Meanwhile, general managers are constantly asked if they draft for need or best available.

The Chargers entered the draft with a dearth at defensive tackle with only three players under contract, but Telesco explained that need wasn't the reason the team selected Tillery. He was the best player on their board, and he just happened to play a position they needed to reinforce.