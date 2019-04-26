Isaac Rochell Talks Reunion with "Beast" Jerry Tillery

Just two years removed from his rookie season, Rochell easily remembers the feeling of coming into the league and what that transition was like. He believes the veteran leadership on the defensive line will greatly serve Tillery well as he adjusts to the pro game.

"I think for him, it's going to be important to have guys who can coach him along. He's a great player, but for any young player coming in the NFL, it's completely different than being in college. When you look to your left and your right, and you've got guys like (Brandon) Mebane and Melvin (Ingram) to coach you along the way, I think he's going to flourish."

But along with Mebane and Ingram also comes Rochell. History will repeat itself once again as Rochell is ready to take the rookie under his wing, just like other players did for him when he first came to the Bolts.