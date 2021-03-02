Darrow's New Orleans Grill: Cajun Cuisine in Carson

"We're here to affect people's lives."

That's Norwood J. Clark Jr.'s vision as the CEO/President, Uncle Darrow's Inc.

Clark Jr. is a Louisiana native and cooking is in his DNA. After all, his family cooked for Commander's Palace, a famous New Orleans restaurant that has trained some of the most renowned chefs.

"Those aficionados who love good Cajun, creole cuisine would know about The Commander's Palace," Clark Jr. said. "They trained Paul Prudhomme, they trained Emeril Lagasse. I used to work for the Hilton family in New Orleans as well."

Clark Jr. originally started his foray into food with Uncle Darrow's Cajun Pecan Candy which opened in February 1988. In 1994, Uncle Darrow's Cajun/Creole Eatery opened on Venice Blvd. with a second location in 1999. But in 2016, Clark Jr. opened Darrow's New Orleans Grill, a fast-casual restaurant serving Cajun and Creole delicacies like catfish, gumbo, po'boys, jambalaya and more.

"If you're a first-time buyer with us, we're gonna give you a sample," he said. "We're not gonna allow you to purchase food from here without sampling it first. That's unethical to us. If you don't walk out of here better than you walked in here, we didn't do our job. Because how you grow a first-generation business is by having the general public embrace you … You have to cultivate these relationships and have people buy into your vision and have people buy into your dream."

As he stated, Clark Jr. prides the success of Darrow's on the relationships he and his team have built with the community noting the "southern hospitality" they treat their customers with to make sure they get the best experience possible.