Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Michael Schofield III
|69 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Matt Feiler
|69 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Rashawn Slater
|69 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Storm Norton
|69 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Justin Herbert
|69 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|69 (100%)
|Keenan Allen
|62 (90%)
|Mike Williams
|57 (83%)
|Austin Ekeler
|46 (67%)
|Stephen Anderson
|31 (45%)
|14 (64%)
|Jared Cook
|29 (42%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|28 (41%)
|4 (18%)
|Jalen Guyton
|25 (36%)
|5 (23%)
|Joshua Palmer
|21 (30%)
|6 (27%)
|Joshua Kelley
|17 (25%)
|Senio Kelemete
|15 (22%)
|4 (18%)
|Larry Rountree III
|6 (9%)
|9 (41%)
|Tre' McKitty
|6 (9%)
|Andre Roberts
|2 (3%)
|8 (36%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Tevaughn Campbell
|57 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Derwin James Jr.
|57 (100%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|57 (100%)
|Nasir Adderley
|52 (91%)
|6 (27%)
|Joey Bosa
|49 (86%)
|Jerry Tillery
|46 (81%)
|4 (18%)
|Kyzir White
|46 (81%)
|2 (9%)
|Linval Joseph
|45 (79%)
|4 (18%)
|Justin Jones
|43 (75%)
|Ryan Smith
|41 (72%)
|8 (36%)
|Drue Tranquill
|40 (70%)
|7 (32%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|32 (56%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|26 (46%)
|5 (23%)
|Christian Covington
|16 (28%)
|4 (18%)
|Chris Rumph II
|7 (12%)
|18 (82%)
|Trey Marshall
|6 (11%)
|17 (77%)
|Kemon Hall
|3 (5%)
|18 (82%)
|Mark Webb Jr.
|2 (4%)
|3 (14%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|1 (2%)
|18 (82%)
|Joe Gaziano
|1 (2%)
|4 (18%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nick Niemann
|18 (82%)
|Dustin Hopkins
|10 (45%)
|Kiondre Thomas
|9 (41%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|4 (18%)
|Matt Overton
|4 (18%)
|Brenden Jaimes
|4 (18%)
|Ty Long
|4 (18%)
|Maurice Ffrench
|1 (5%)
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.