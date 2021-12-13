Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Giants

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 14 game against the New York Giants:
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Michael Schofield III
|71 (100%)
|7 (24%)
|Rashawn Slater
|71 (100%)
|7 (24%)
|Storm Norton
|66 (93%)
|7 (24%)
|Matt Feiler
|66 (93%)
|7 (24%)
|Justin Herbert
|66 (93%)
|Corey Linsley
|66 (93%)
|Joshua Palmer
|62 (87%)
|Mike Williams
|59 (83%)
|2 (7%)
|Jalen Guyton
|42 (59%)
|2 (7%)
|Tre' McKitty
|33 (46%)
|3 (10%)
|Austin Ekeler
|33 (46%)
|Jared Cook
|31 (44%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|29 (41%)
|9 (31%)
|Justin Jackson
|20 (28%)
|18 (62%)
|Joshua Kelley
|19 (27%)
|Stephen Anderson
|17 (24%)
|20 (69%)
|Jason Moore Jr.
|8 (11%)
|8 (28%)
|Brenden Jaimes
|5 (7%)
|7 (24%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|5 ( 7%)
|7 (24%)
|Senio Kelemete
|5 (7%)
|7 (24%)
|Chase Daniel
|5 (7%)
|Gabe Nabers
|2 (3%)
|15 (52%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Tevaughn Campbell
|69 (100%)
|13 (45%)
|Trey Marshall
|69 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Nasir Adderley
|68 (99%)
|10 (34%)
|Michael Davis
|63 (91%)
|3 (10%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|59 (86%)
|Kyzir White
|56 (81%)
|4 (14%)
|Drue Tranquill
|53 (77%)
|8 (28%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|39 (57%)
|3 (10%)
|Justin Jones
|39 (57%)
|2 (7%)
|Jerry Tillery
|39 (57%)
|1 (3%)
|Joey Bosa
|37 (54%)
|1 (3%)
|Christian Covington
|29 (42%)
|1 (3%)
|Joe Gaziano
|29 (42%)
|1 (3%)
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|25 (36%)
|Chris Rumph II
|24 (35%)
|21 (72%)
|Emeke Egbule
|17 (25%)
|2 (7%)
|Nick Niemann
|13 (19%)
|21 (72%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|13 (19%)
|18 (62%)
|Linval Joseph
|9 (13%)
|1 (3%)
|Davontae Harris
|6 (9%)
|17 (59%)
|Kemon Hall
|2 (3%)
|16 (55%)
|Ben Deluca
|1 (1%)
|1 (3%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Dustin Hopkins
|15 (52%)
|Andre Roberts
|10 (34%)
|Matt Overton
|10 (34%)
|Ty Long
|10 (34%)
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.