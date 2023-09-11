Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Defense

— The Bolts defense had four players play all 67 defensive snaps: safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Michael Davis and linebacker Eric Kendricks. Both James and Davis finished the afternoon with two passes defensed, while Kendricks had one. Gilman led the team in solo tackles.

— Cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., played the second-most snaps at his position with 51, as J.C. Jackson, who was making his first appearance since Week 7 of last season, played 44 in his return. Ja'Sir Taylor rounded out the group, finishing the afternoon with 17 defensive snaps.

— Joey Bosa led all outside linebackers in snaps with 58 during Week 1, while on the other side Khalil Mack followed closely with 50. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu played 22 snaps in his NFL debut and notched a tackle for loss. Finally, rookie Brevin Allen, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, played four defensive snaps.

— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., was the only other linebacker to play on defense, finishing the afternoon with the second-most snaps at linebacker with 60.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day led all interior defensive linemen in snaps during the season opener with 36, while Austin Johnson followed closely behind at 35. Morgan Fox, who moves all over the defensive line, played 34 snaps, while Nick Williams, who was making his first appearance with the Bolts, played 33. Rookie sixth-round pick Scott Matlock made his NFL debut playing 11 snaps on defense.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 25 snaps — linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse and Tuipulotu.

— Following close behind them were linebacker Nick Niemann, cornerback Deane Leonard and Taylor, who were big pieces of the Bolts special teams unit last season and played 18 snaps on Sunday. Safety Raheem Layne also made his way on special teams last season and was back in a big way Sunday, playing 15 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker, who was perfect on the afternoon on two field goals and four extra points, played 13 snaps on special teams.