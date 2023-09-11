Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Sep 11, 2023 at 09:59 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Snap Counts W1

The Chargers opened the season at SoFi Stadium with a close loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 1:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Corey Linsley, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 81 offensive snaps during Sunday's game. Tackle Foster Sarell and Will Clapp each played two snaps as an extra lineman near the goal line.

— Keenan Allen led all wide receivers in yards (76) and snaps (74) during the afternoon, playing about 91 percent of all offensive snaps. Fellow wide receiver Mike Williams left the game in the second quarter but returned in the second half and finished playing 62 snaps. Joshua Palmer played the third most snaps at receiver with 52, while rookie Quentin Johnston played 22 snaps in his debut. Derius Davis rounded out the receiver group playing three snaps on offense.

— Running back Austin Ekeler led the group in snaps throughout the afternoon with 41, leading to his big day on offense with 164 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Joshua Kelley also had an impressive day, rushing for a career-high 91 yards on 16 carries and playing a total of 39 offensive snaps. Rookie Elijah Dotson played one offensive snap.

— Among the tight ends, Gerald Everett finished with the most snaps at 55, followed by Donald Parham, Jr. who played 40 and caught a touchdown. The other tight ends, Tre' McKitty and Stone Smartt, played six offensive snaps.

Photos: Dolphins vs Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts season opening matchup against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.

Defense

— The Bolts defense had four players play all 67 defensive snaps: safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Michael Davis and linebacker Eric Kendricks. Both James and Davis finished the afternoon with two passes defensed, while Kendricks had one. Gilman led the team in solo tackles.

— Cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., played the second-most snaps at his position with 51, as J.C. Jackson, who was making his first appearance since Week 7 of last season, played 44 in his return. Ja'Sir Taylor rounded out the group, finishing the afternoon with 17 defensive snaps.

— Joey Bosa led all outside linebackers in snaps with 58 during Week 1, while on the other side Khalil Mack followed closely with 50. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu played 22 snaps in his NFL debut and notched a tackle for loss. Finally, rookie Brevin Allen, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, played four defensive snaps.

— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., was the only other linebacker to play on defense, finishing the afternoon with the second-most snaps at linebacker with 60.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day led all interior defensive linemen in snaps during the season opener with 36, while Austin Johnson followed closely behind at 35. Morgan Fox, who moves all over the defensive line, played 34 snaps, while Nick Williams, who was making his first appearance with the Bolts, played 33. Rookie sixth-round pick Scott Matlock made his NFL debut playing 11 snaps on defense.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 25 snaps — linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse and Tuipulotu.

— Following close behind them were linebacker Nick Niemann, cornerback Deane Leonard and Taylor, who were big pieces of the Bolts special teams unit last season and played 18 snaps on Sunday. Safety Raheem Layne also made his way on special teams last season and was back in a big way Sunday, playing 15 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker, who was perfect on the afternoon on two field goals and four extra points, played 13 snaps on special teams.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the afternoon playing nine special teams snaps.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
Latest News
