2020 Salute to Service Nominee: James Collins

Director of Football/Medical Services James Collins is one of the longest-tenured members of the Chargers organization.

He's also one of the most respected.

Collins is the Los Angeles Chargers' nominee for the NFL's 2020 Salute to Service award. Before his 30-plus seasons in pro football, Collins served five years in the U.S. Navy, where he taught aviation physiology.

"James – he was in the Navy – did a heck of a job serving our country," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. "I've known him for all of my professional career. He was a trainer in Denver when I was a player there. And so, we have a great relationship; just a lot of love and respect for that man."

Collins' travels during his service brought him to San Diego, one step closer to his dream job of becoming an athletic trainer. After joining San Diego State's renowned athletic program, Collins started his career in the NFL as an intern with the Chargers in 1986. One season later, he was elevated to assistant athletic trainer.

After stints with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, Collins rejoined the Chargers organization in 1999.