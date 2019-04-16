Rodney Harrison to Announce Chargers' Third-Round Pick

Two of the best defensive players in franchise history will be front and center come the NFL Draft.

It was previously was announced that Shawne Merriman will announce the Chargers' second-round pick on stage in Nashville.

On Tuesday, the Bolts revealed that former safety Rodney Harrison will announce the team's third-round selection.

A member of the franchise's 50th anniversary team, Harrison was the Chargers' fifth-round pick (145th overall) out of Western Illinois in 1994. He played nine seasons for the Bolts from 1994-02, making two Pro Bowls (1998, 2003) while being named a First-Team All-Pro selection in 1998.

Harrison appeared in 123 games over his nine-year stint with the Bolts, amassing 757 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 80 passes defensed and 26 interceptions. His 26 picks are the third-most in franchise history while his 345 interception return yards rank sixth. Harrison led the team in tackles three times, including a career-high 132 in 1997. That same year he became the first player in NFL history to return a fumble, interception and kickoff return all for touchdowns in the same season.