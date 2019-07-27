Return to Pads Means Return to "Real Football" for the Bolts

Melvin Ingram said it best last year when he called the first day of pads the return to "grown man football."

While the Los Angeles Chargers have been in camp the last couple days, it was kicked up a notch on Saturday for the team's first padded practice.

After donning shells all spring, the moment has been a long time coming for vets and rookies alike.

"It felt great and way better just because I sat out the whole (regular season)," mentioned Hunter Henry, whose last time donning pads came in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. "I didn't really have a practice where I got to hit or anything. So it's going to be nice going into this season and having a full camp with everything kind of rolling. It felt good."

"It's still surreal to me!" added rookie safety Nasir Adderley. "It's a blessing and I'm excited to be around such a great group of guys and great coaches and I'm excited to see what we're building right here."

Damion Square alluded to the fact that one of the benefits of a day like Saturday for the younger players like Adderley is having a group of seasoned vets around them who know what Head Coach Anthony Lynn expects from them once the pads come on.

While it was a "smooth" day according to Square, the level of intensity was also ramped up.

Why's that?