Game Recap: Chargers Drop Road Game Against the Rams in Week 8

The Chargers are 0-7 following a 24-9 road loss to the Rams.
Here's a game recap from Week 8.
Turning Point
The Bolts put together one of their best halves of the season Sunday.
But things fell apart late in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium.
The Chargers defense got off to a dominant start, allowing zero first downs and 14 yards on the Rams first 16 plays of the game over five drives.
And with the Bolts up 9-3, the final drive of the half proved to be a big swing.
Taking over with 1:55 left in the second quarter, Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense drove down the field with the help of a 40-yard catch and run that got them into the red zone.
The Rams then found the end zone as the Bolts went into the break down a point.
The Rams offense then got the ball to start the third quarter and put together another touchdown drive as the Chargers fell behind 17-9.
Justin Herbert threw two interceptions Sunday, the second of which led to a second-half touchdown from the Rams.
See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Top Play
It took the Chargers defense just three plays to make their first splash coming off the bye week.
On third-and 6 on their first defensive drive of the afternoon, Tarheeb Still perfectly read and undercut a Stafford pass to secure his first interception of the season.
It was Still's first interception since December of his rookie season in 2024, a year where he totaled four.
The third-year cornerback has take a step each season, as he came into this game allowing the lowest completion percentage of his career so far, according to Pro Football Focus.
He also ranked 11th in yards per reception allowed (8.1) among his position that have been targeted at least 15 times, as he's been able to limit the big play on par with what he did last season.
Key Stat
It was a tail of two halves for the Bolts in Week 8.
After three consecutive field goal drives to close the first half, the Bolts did not put together a scoring drive after halftime.
On the defensive side of the ball, they allowed 14 points on five drives in the second half after 10 points on six first half drives.
Scoring Summary
Up Next
The Chargers are back at home in Week 9 as they host the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.