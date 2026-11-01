Game Recap: Chargers Drop Road Game Against the Rams in Week 8

The Chargers are 0-7 following a 24-9 road loss to the Rams.

Here's a game recap from Week 8.

Turning Point

The Bolts put together one of their best halves of the season Sunday.

But things fell apart late in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers defense got off to a dominant start, allowing zero first downs and 14 yards on the Rams first 16 plays of the game over five drives.

And with the Bolts up 9-3, the final drive of the half proved to be a big swing.

Taking over with 1:55 left in the second quarter, Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense drove down the field with the help of a 40-yard catch and run that got them into the red zone.

The Rams then found the end zone as the Bolts went into the break down a point.

The Rams offense then got the ball to start the third quarter and put together another touchdown drive as the Chargers fell behind 17-9.