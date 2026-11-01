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Game Recap: Chargers Drop Road Game Against the Rams in Week 8

Nov 01, 2026 at 03:54 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

GameRecapRamsW8

The Chargers are 0-7 following a 24-9 road loss to the Rams.

Here's a game recap from Week 8.

Turning Point

The Bolts put together one of their best halves of the season Sunday.

But things fell apart late in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers defense got off to a dominant start, allowing zero first downs and 14 yards on the Rams first 16 plays of the game over five drives.

And with the Bolts up 9-3, the final drive of the half proved to be a big swing.

Taking over with 1:55 left in the second quarter, Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense drove down the field with the help of a 40-yard catch and run that got them into the red zone.

The Rams then found the end zone as the Bolts went into the break down a point.

The Rams offense then got the ball to start the third quarter and put together another touchdown drive as the Chargers fell behind 17-9.

Justin Herbert threw two interceptions Sunday, the second of which led to a second-half touchdown from the Rams.

Photos: Chargers Face Rams in Battle of Los Angeles

See the best game action from the Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

WR Ladd McConkey (15)
1 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
2 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
3 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16)
4 / 184

P JK Scott (16)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47)
5 / 184

LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47)
6 / 184

LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and LS Josh Harris (47)
7 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28) and LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47), P JK Scott (16) and LB Troy Dye (43)
8 / 184

LS Josh Harris (47), P JK Scott (16) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LS Josh Harris (47) and S Tony Jefferson (23)
9 / 184

LS Josh Harris (47) and S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
10 / 184

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
11 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
12 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
13 / 184

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), S Tony Jefferson (23) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
14 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
15 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
16 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)
17 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DB Elijah Molden (2)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4), DB Elijah Molden (2) and CB Cam Hart (20)
18 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4), DB Elijah Molden (2) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Cam Hart (20)
19 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Cam Hart (20)
20 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Cam Hart (20)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
21 / 184

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20)
22 / 184

CB Cam Hart (20)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
23 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
24 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
25 / 184

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
26 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
27 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4)
28 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
29 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
30 / 184

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), LB Daiyan Henley (0), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
31 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Cam Hart (20) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
32 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)
33 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S Derwin James Jr. (3)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), G Logan Taylor (65) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
34 / 184

T Travis Burke (77), G Cole Strange (69), G Logan Taylor (65) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
35 / 184

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
36 / 184

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
37 / 184

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22)
38 / 184

S Genesis Smith (22)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
39 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37) and LB Troy Dye (43)
40 / 184

CB Isas Waxter (37) and LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
41 / 184

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
42 / 184

S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
43 / 184

CB Isas Waxter (37), S Genesis Smith (22) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Caleb Murphy (50)
44 / 184

OLB Caleb Murphy (50)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
45 / 184

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Travis Burke (77) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)
46 / 184

T Travis Burke (77) and RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
47 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
T Joe Alt (76)
48 / 184

T Joe Alt (76)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
49 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
50 / 184

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
51 / 184

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
52 / 184

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)
53 / 184

DL Justin Eboigbe (92), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94) and DT Jamaree Caldwell (99)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
54 / 184

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
55 / 184

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
56 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
57 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
58 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
59 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
60 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
61 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
62 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Charlie Kolar (88), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Logan Taylor (65)
63 / 184

TE Charlie Kolar (88), G Cole Strange (69), QB Justin Herbert (10) and G Logan Taylor (65)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
64 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
65 / 184

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
66 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
67 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
68 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
69 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
70 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
71 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
72 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
73 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
74 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
75 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
76 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
77 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
78 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
79 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
80 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)
81 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
82 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43)
83 / 184

LB Troy Dye (43)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
84 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
85 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
86 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and WR Tre Harris (9)
87 / 184

DT Jamaree Caldwell (99) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
88 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Tre Harris (9)
89 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
90 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
91 / 184

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
92 / 184

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
93 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)
94 / 184

OLB Caleb Murphy (50) and TE Charlie Kolar (88)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
95 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
96 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
97 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
98 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)
99 / 184

P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11) and LS Josh Harris (47)
100 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11) and LS Josh Harris (47)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
101 / 184

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Isas Waxter (37)
102 / 184

CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
103 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)
104 / 184

CB Cam Hart (20) and LB Daiyan Henley (0)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
105 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
106 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
107 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
108 / 184

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
109 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
110 / 184

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Omarion Hampton (8)
111 / 184

RB Omarion Hampton (8)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
112 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
113 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
114 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
115 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
116 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
117 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
118 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
119 / 184

S Derwin James Jr. (3) and OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Logan Taylor (65)
120 / 184

G Logan Taylor (65)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
121 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
122 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
123 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
124 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
125 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
126 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
K Cameron Dicker (11)
127 / 184

K Cameron Dicker (11)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
128 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
129 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23)
130 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Isas Waxter (37)
131 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23) and CB Isas Waxter (37)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Cam Hart (20), S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Isas Waxter (37) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)
132 / 184

CB Cam Hart (20), S Tony Jefferson (23), CB Isas Waxter (37) and LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Nick Barrett (91)
133 / 184

DL Nick Barrett (91)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
134 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
135 / 184

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
136 / 184

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
137 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
138 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Ladd McConkey (15)
139 / 184

WR Ladd McConkey (15)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Khalil Mack (52)
140 / 184

OLB Khalil Mack (52)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Tony Jefferson (23) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
141 / 184

S Tony Jefferson (23) and DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
142 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)
143 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S RJ Mickens (27)
144 / 184

CB Tarheeb Still (4) and S RJ Mickens (27)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
145 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45), S RJ Mickens (27), CB Tarheeb Still (4) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)
146 / 184

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and CB Tarheeb Still (4)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
147 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
148 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
149 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Tre Harris (9)
150 / 184

WR Tre Harris (9)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Justin Eboigbe (92)
151 / 184

DL Justin Eboigbe (92)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
152 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
153 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
154 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
155 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
156 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93)
157 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)
158 / 184

DL Teair Tart (93) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
159 / 184

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S RJ Mickens (27)
160 / 184

S RJ Mickens (27)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
161 / 184

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
162 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
163 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
164 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
165 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Derius Davis (12)
166 / 184

WR Derius Davis (12)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
167 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
168 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28)
169 / 184

RB Kimani Vidal (28)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
170 / 184

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32) and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
171 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32) and WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32)
172 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (32)
173 / 184

S Kendall Williamson (32)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
174 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)
175 / 184

OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Keaton Michell (34)
176 / 184

RB Keaton Michell (34)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
177 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
178 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
179 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
180 / 184

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
181 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
182 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Liv Medivitz/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Oronde Gadsden (86)
183 / 184

TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Quentin Johnston (1)
184 / 184

WR Quentin Johnston (1)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
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Top Play

It took the Chargers defense just three plays to make their first splash coming off the bye week.

On third-and 6 on their first defensive drive of the afternoon, Tarheeb Still perfectly read and undercut a Stafford pass to secure his first interception of the season.

It was Still's first interception since December of his rookie season in 2024, a year where he totaled four.

The third-year cornerback has take a step each season, as he came into this game allowing the lowest completion percentage of his career so far, according to Pro Football Focus.

He also ranked 11th in yards per reception allowed (8.1) among his position that have been targeted at least 15 times, as he's been able to limit the big play on par with what he did last season.

Key Stat

It was a tail of two halves for the Bolts in Week 8.

After three consecutive field goal drives to close the first half, the Bolts did not put together a scoring drive after halftime.

On the defensive side of the ball, they allowed 14 points on five drives in the second half after 10 points on six first half drives.

Scoring Summary

Scoring PlayScore
1st QuarterRams (5:42): 30-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.3-0, Rams
Chargers (0:04): 34-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.Tied at 3
2nd QuarterChargers (10:06): 46-field goal from Cameron Dicker6-3, Chargers
Chargers (1:55): 41-field goal from Cameron Dicker9-3, Chargers
Rams (0:19): 1-yard touchdown run from Kyren Williams.10-9, Rams
3rd QuarterRams (10:42): 23-yard touchdown run from Blake Corum.17-9, Rams
Rams (3:41): 18-yard touchdown catch from Puka Nacua.24-9, Rams

Up Next

The Chargers are back at home in Week 9 as they host the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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