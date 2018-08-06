Practice Report: Top Plays from Monday

WHO IMPRESSED:

Ricky Henne's Take:

The Chargers' wide receiver corps is stacked, so it takes a really impressive day to stand out. Well, Geremy Davis had one hell of a day. A big-bodied receiver who split last year between the active roster and practice squad, the 26-year-old caught everything in sight. He caught two huge passes from Philip Rivers during the two-minute drill, including an impressive grab to put the Bolts at the goal line. Davis also had a diving grab during seven-on-sevens as well as a toe-tapping snare along the sideline. On defense, Michael Davis caught my eye, particularly when defending the end zone. Playing with the first-team, he had a pair of passes defensed to prevent the offense from scoring.

Hayley Elwood's Take:

We've spent so much time talking about the offense that it's time to give the defense a little love. Uchenna Nwosu had a great day on the field getting to the QB a number of times. Additionally, another linebacker that stood out was Jatavis Brown. He's been very active when on the field, and even Head Coach Anthony Lynn made a point to talk about him after practice. Now healthy again, I expect the JB we saw his rookie season to resurface in 2018.

Chris Hayre's Take:

There's something about Clemson wide receivers performing in Costa Mesa. Mike Williams' promising start to camp has been well-documented in this space; his former college teammate Artavis Scott, too, has put together a productive first week. Scott continued to build his resume in Monday's practice with a couple more impressive grabs. He's one of several players I'm intrigued to see in the team's first preseason game Saturday in Arizona.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Travis Benjamin, J.J. Jones, Artavis Scott and Nelson Spruce saw time at punt returner.

The Chargers hosted 40 athletes from Special Olympics Southern California.

Shawne Merriman was among the special guests in attendance.

BOLTS QUOTEBOOK:

"Defense is looking pretty salty against the run — it has been a big emphasis for us this year, and I can see the improvements." – Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"My plan was to lose some weight. I feel [that] the lighter I am, the faster I can play. Just working on my [man-to-man] techniques are things that I have been focusing on. [I'm] going in watching the film of one-on-ones every day and then coming out here and practicing a new technique every day." – CB Desmond King

"I kind of knew early on in free agency, and I definitely wanted to be back with how we finished last season. We all kind of had that sour taste in our mouths. We felt if we would have made the playoffs that we could have done something special. I think that's big motivation for us this year and I think we could be a special team this year if everyone stays focused." – G/T Michael Schofield