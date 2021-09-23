How the Rapport was Forged between Justin Herbert & Keenan Allen

NFL on CBS lead reporter Tracy Wolfson joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and discussed the Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wolfson has great familiarity with both teams as she's seen both AFC West rivals over the last two weeks. She also discussed what it was like being at SoFi Stadium in Week 2 of 2020 when Herbert made his surprise start vs. KC.
Highlights from the conversation are below:
The Rapport Between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen
"He's got this rapport with Keenan Allen that is kind of like a 'wink wink.' Keenan and Philip [Rivers] had it but they had a lot of time to develop that. I spoke to Keenan Allen about it, and he said it started literally in Week [2] that day, he knew [Herbert] was the real deal. Now, they have this freedom amongst each other. So [Herbert] might hold it a little longer, but he holds it knowing that Keenan Allen will get open eventually."
Mike Williams' Growth in This Offense
"It really does [feel like he's hitting a stride] and I think [offensive coordinator] Joe Lombardi should take a lot of credit for that. He said it right away that [Williams] was going to play a big role in this offense; they put him at that X-position. He's taking advantage of it because all eyes are on Keenan and they're trying to double him. They have a lot of threats out there.
"[Williams] is always a little bit under the radar, but I think in Joe Lombardi's offense, he's really going to be highlighted a lot more."
