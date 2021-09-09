What Does Leadership Look Like on the Chargers?

Chargers radio sideline reporter Shannon Farren joined the latest episode of "Playmakers" and shared her thoughts on returning to the sidelines in 2021, how different the 2020 season was for her role, thoughts about the Chargers this year, and more.
Highlights from the conversation are below:
On what impresses her about Justin Herbert
"His poise [impresses me.] From the time he was told what, 90 seconds before kickoff that he was going to be starting because of what happened to Tyron Taylor? He is unflappable. That's what you look for in a quarterback. He got heat when he was coming out of college for not being the typical 'alpha dog' leader [and] not being super vocal … He's a student of the game. But that's so key, that is what you need in the huddle.
"There's this great story about [former 49ers QB] Joe Montana leading this great drive in the Super Bowl. He's talking to his [offensive] line, and the game is on the line, and he says, 'Hey, look over there in the stands! Isn't that John Candy?' And it's that kind of cool, that kind of calm that Justin Hebert has. He wants to be the same guy in the huddle all the time. To him, that's what leadership is."
On the return of Derwin James
"Just to see Derwin James flying around out there, he can line up anywhere be it linebacker, safety, cornerback. He is incredible and he really is not just a defensive leader, but a leader of the whole team. That's why he has that 'C' [captain patch] on his jersey this season.
"He's also going to be calling plays for the defense. He really has matured. He's matured so much in the two years, and it's hard to believe we've only seen him in five games [over two years] just because how explosive he was in those five games. It's great to have him starting the season healthy, and in this new role as leader of the entire team."
