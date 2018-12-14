Philip Rivers, Bolts Explain How Mike Williams Got That Wide Open

"They busted (coverage)," Rivers explained. "We had Travis (Benjamin) over there with (Mike). We motioned Travis and so then we had to communicate that they're playing man coverage, and then had to communicate that they had two coming out and one coming in. It was the same play we ran when Mike had his first touchdown. We just dressed it up a bit."

As Russell Okung later explained, it was a beautiful play design by Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, who is one of the best in the business when it comes to drawing them up.

"When you have a great offensive coordinator in Ken Whisenhunt and a head coach (in Anthony Lynn) that gives these guys the freedom to do what they do and to dial it up the right way. I am not surprised that Mike Williams is over there wide open," he said. "He is that sort of guy."

Meanwhile, Tyrell Williams was the first person to know it was going to be converted.

As soon as he broke in, and felt both corners break on him, it was game over.